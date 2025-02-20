Tinubu’s Leadership Aligns With Nigeria’s Evolving Realities – Ikechuku

Share

The Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Council of Chiefs, HRM Eze Samuel Ikechukwu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the country’s progress.

He noted that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is driven by his vision for Nigeria’s economic growth and prosperity, praising President Tinubu’s consistency and efforts to shape the country’s future.

“Nigeria needs a resilient leader like BAT to drive purposeful policies that will reposition all sectors,” he said.

The Igbo monarch emphasized the importance of unity and burying sentiments to work towards a better Nigeria.

Eze Ikechukwu made the remarks on the sidelines on Wednesday in Sokoto shortly after a courtesy call on the state Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

Ikechukwu commended President Tinubu’s responsive leadership approach, which reflects his passion for Nigeria’s development.

He acknowledged the President’s resilience in prioritizing key aspects that drive economic growth.

Eze Ikechukwu’s visit aimed to foster a cordial relationship between the South East and North, particularly Sokoto, to promote unity and a sense of family bond among Nigerians.

President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda focuses on economic growth, prosperity, and unity, aligning with his administration’s priorities.

Share

Please follow and like us: