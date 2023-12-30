Tinubu’s Intervention in Rivers Leadership Crisis Unfair –Joseph Evah

…Says Govs Seeking to Impose Successors Worse Than Military Dictators

A human and environmental rights activist, Comrade Joseph Evah, is the National Coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group. He was at a time, the National Publicity Secretary of Ijaw National Congress (INC). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he spoke on a number of issues ranging from his impression of the current Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, the crisis in Rivers State as well as the Ogoni cleanup project. Excerpts:

You’re an activist of note and an environmental crusader, how would you appraise the current Bola Tinubu-led government?

I will like to adopt the principle of Professor Wole Soyinka who recently stated that it would be too early for any- one to make any kind of assessment of the current regime. I can only do that when the government clocks one year in office. Currently, all I am doing is to compile all that I have seen, looking at things from different angles. Next year, in May, I will be able to say one thing or the other with regards to this government. Like I said, I buy the idea and position of Professor Soyinka on this. Indeed, it is too early to do that.

Let’s talk about the whole political atmosphere; when you look at our country’s democratic journey so far in the last 24 years, would you say the country has achieved progress under civil rule?

Never! In fact, what occurred during the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari is not different from what is going on in Niger Republic which is currently under military rule. No one would say that the country enjoyed democratic rule under Buhari. Under him, many Nigerians committed suicide just to leave behind the stress and pressure of life. Did people commit suicide in Niger Republic? The answer is no. When I heard the other time when President Tinubu said he was going to invade Niger Republic, I was just amused.

Today, the question is, has he done that? I told the world in an interview session that the president was merely deceiving himself. I know that Nigerians will not support him to invade another country. The problem is that those who call themselves democrats are insulting us with their conduct and actions.

Why do you say that?

Look at the Senate President, look at the resources they are allocating to themselves to buy vehicles when the majority of Nigerians are suffering. Is this what the soldiers who seized power in Niger Republic are doing? Those boys in Niger Republic are very serious. You are threatening them because the British and the French asked you to invade them. Let them try it, they will disgrace Nigeria.

Are you now saying that democracy has failed in Africa?

Even former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, said it recently. This is one of the major beneficiaries of the struggle for the enthronement of democracy. He said democracy has failed in Nigeria and Africa. Look at what happened in Cote d’Ivoire when a fellow changed the Constitution that stipulated tenure of two terms to be able to contest for third term. Is that democracy or democratic? Is this what ECOWAS and Tinubu are telling and teaching Mali and Burkina Faso? We watch on television on a daily basis to see our people crying and yelling against the misrule of politicians.

Is this what we are preaching to Niger Republic? The question is, even if you preach it to them, will they listen to you? The situation is so bad that we are left with no other option than to start praying for Nigeria.

Who do you blame for these issues? Is it the system or the practitioners?

Let me tell you one thing and I will continue to say it. God released former President Obasanjo from prison to return us to the path of sanity. Because of his selfishness and greed for a third term, he did not discipline that political class. I know that he is regretting this every day of his life. I want him to stay alive. God released him to change the country and restire sanity to what it was after the Yakubu Gowon government. Unfortunately, because of his greed, he tried to become a god unto himself.

I don’t know which of the Yoruba gods that he was trying to turn himself into. This is why we are where we are today. Obasanjo had the power to stop all the rubbish going on in the National Assembly by giving us only one parliament and to stop wastages but he refused. The worst of them all is Buhari that came later.

Why do you say Buhari is the worst of them?

When Buhari came, many people felt he was going to instill discipline in all of us. Many people believed that being the apostle of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI), indiscipline would be wiped off the country but when many people saw the caliber of people that he appointed into office, ministers and others in his government now saw that it wasn’t the Buhari they knew in the past. Buhari only came to punish us for not beating up (General Ibrahim) Babangida for locking him up after he (Babangida) overthrew him from power.

Like Professor Soyinka, you said you won’t assess the new government until after a year in office, if you meet President Tinubu today, what advice would give him on how to move the nation forward?

If I meet the president, I’m sure he read my interview in a national daily a few days before he was sworn in. The interview was published in The Nation. In the interview, I asked him to go into the archive to study the economic and developmental blueprint of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He needs to get his hands on the programmes of the late Chief Awolowo. If he goes to the National Archive in Ibadan, he would see many of them.

If he does that, he would see the secret of the greatness of late Chief Awolowo and why General Yakubu Gowon appointed him as the Minister of Finance and Vice Chairman of the Federal Executive Council. He will also see the secret behind the achievements of Awolowo and many of his men such as the late Bola Ige, Lateef Jakande and the others in the South West in the Second Republic. The secret of any country in the Third World is contained in the developmental blueprint of late Chief Awolowo.

I even told the president to consult General Gowon to tell him the secret and the formula used which made the coun- try not to borrow a dime to prosecute the Civil War. I asked him to go and sit down with General Gowon whom I think God deliberately kept alive for this purpose. Why are they going to (General T.Y) Danjuma, (General Ibrahim) Babangida and the drama they are making? I know that God kept Gowon for this time; they should see him now that Chief Awolowo is no longer alive.

Since he is a friend of yours, are you going to ask him if he has taken your advice?

If I see him today, I will ask him if he has contacted General Gowon. I will also ask him if he has gone to the archive to study Awolowo to know why the South West is the most peaceful region not only in Nigeria but in Africa and why the people there are the most sophisticated than any other tribe in Africa. When Gowon was asked during his first press conference about how he intended to govern a complex country like Nigeria, his response was ‘look around me and see the caliber of people with me.’ The kind of people that President Tinubu surrounds himself with will determine how he would manage the country. Let him look for a solid character like General Gowon to run the country with him.

Do you see such people with impeccable character in this current government so far?

By the time the government clocks one year, we will be able to say that.

It is now becoming a common occurrence for a departing governor to seek to impose his preferred successor on the people; do you think this is healthy for the polity?

Again, they’re akin to military rule. These characters are worse than military dictators in many parts of Africa. Is that democracy? They install somebody and all they do is to tell their stooges to do whatever they want, not what is good for the people. Imagine a governor coming out to say that he bought nomination forms for all elected government officials. Regrettably, we have security agencies in the country who have not called them to question.

Is that not trying to provoke the people of that state to anarchy? It is even an insult to the sensibilities of intelligent people from that state? Somebody said that and he is still roaming about. It is a shame.

The person you are referring to said he did all he could to install those in government and that based on that, he’s a very serious stakeholder who should dictate the situation in the affected state…

(Cuts in) Former President Goodluck Jonathan installed him as the governor of Rivers State and the former President never insulted or forced him to do anything. Former President Jonathan installed him. He has never acknowledged Jonathan for one day and all he does is to be shouting up and down that he installed people in the government. The question one should ask him is, was the state created the day that former President Jonathan installed him? This is one of the reasons some peo- ple believe that Nigeria is a mad country.

Where was he when the state was created and Commander Alfred Diete-Spiff was appointed the military governor? He was somewhere running around in pants somewhere in Port Harcourt.

Are you satisfied or comfortable with the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers State political crisis?

We thank the President for his intervention but the President should be conscious of justice and fairness in resolving the issue. That (the outcome) is not what we expected from him. You called one of the speakers in contention for the leadership of the House, you called the godfather who is a party to witness the agreement and you refused to allow the governor to bring his own people to the meeting. Is that fair? This is not what Yorubas are known for. Yorubas are known for justice and fairness. This is not what we saw of them during the June 12 struggle.

No human who participated in the June 12 struggle would be comfortable with the outcome and the terms of settlement that came after the meeting. The president is also a human being and I know that he is sad about what he had done.