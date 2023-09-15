Tinubu’s Initiatives Will Soon Begin to Bear Fruits –Shibkau

Engr Yunana Shibkau was the pioneer National Vice Chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and currently the President of Arewa Professionals in the United Kingdom. In this interview, he speaks on President Tinubu’s administration and expectations

What is your assessment of President Tinubu’s administration so far; does it herald hope for Nigerians?

Of course, Mr. President means well for Nigerians. Do not forget that the President cannot for example say ’let there be food’ and there will be food because gestation period is required. He proclaimed a state of emergency on food security after noticing the high cost of food items; there are numerous factors to consider when it comes to food security, and transportation and preservation are crucial.

Farmers would soon have access to funding for planting and the narrative would have altered in less than seven months. The government has provided grains as a temporary fix. I want to appeal to Nigerians that supporting government policies and decisions is one part of keeping it on the path of prosperity and development, while keeping track of government activities, being vigilant about them and highlighting loopholes in policies are also needed in a democracy.

The President will never take any irrational decision for the happiness and prosperity of the masses. It is envisaged that Mr. President’s ambitious initiatives to reform the economy and the political system that would follow, will elicit politicised responses.

Let us talk about the removal of subsidies for petroleum products; aside from Mr. President, who promised Nigerians during the campaign that he would end the subsidy, the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, respectively, also made the same pledge. Unfortunately, they disagreed after the removal.

How could anyone trust such political figures? Mr. President has stayed less about 100 days in office, so I implore Nigerians to give him the benefit of the doubt and keep holding out hope that after a year, his initiatives will begin to bear fruits.

President Tinubu has commissioned an economic team to advise him on fiscal policies for the country; what are your expectations?

Even though I left the country for the United Kingdom many years ago, I can declare with confidence that I have been one of Mr. President’s close friends from the northern part of Nigeria since 1999. I know he has set up the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee.

When you take a look at the mandate given to the committee, it shows clearly that President Tinubu is ahead of the economic crisis. lam a member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) UK and Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, United Kingdom and I can tell you that many potential investors interested in Nigeria’s economy are of concern about multiple taxation and collection, which give room for underpayment and leakages.

The committee’s main objective is the advancement of viable and cost-effective solutions to issues such as the multiplicity of revenue collection agencies, high cost of revenue administration, excessive burden of compliance on ordinary taxpayers, lack of effective coordination between fiscal and other economic policies within and across levels of government, and poor accountability in the utilisation of tax revenue.

This is set to improve the country’s revenue profile, while hoping to make the business environment more conducive and internationally competitive and the foreign investors will be rest assured that the process is of the best standard. Mr. President will set up an Economic Management Team (EMT) made up of members from fiscal and monetary sectors, including ministries of Finance, National Planning, a Special Adviser on Revenue mobilisation, the Central Bank governor and his deputies and other experts in micro and macro economies regardless their portfolios.

I remember that Nuhu Ribadu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was a member of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Economic Management Team. They must jointly take decisions and by so doing monitor each other. Lack of monitoring of the immediate CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, brought the nation to these present monetary policy-related matters crises we are witnessing.

With the set of financial and economic experts, including Wale Edun; a former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu as well as the special adviser on Revenue Mobilisation and others, who are tested professionals, a turnaround of our economy will manifest soon.

Nigerians are groaning under the crunch of skyrocketing foreign exchange rates alongside the removal of subsidy on fuel; do you expect a more vibrant economy going forward?

On the foreign exchange issue, the acting governor of the Central Bank recently said that the bank will intervene. I think we have saboteurs within. To my understanding, it seems there is a huge amount of dollars in circulation.

Why should the banks pay customers in dollars instead of the naira equivalent since the rate is the same? I send money home through banks and the receivers collect dollars; the banks refuse to buy or exchange in naira. The same bank officials direct the receivers to black market buyers to exchange for naira. I strongly believe the economy will pick up soon.

How can a country, where more than 80 per cent of revenue is used to service debts make progress? Mind you, we are not paying the principal amount borrowed yet and the same country is importing refined petroleum products and paying in dollars.

If the President did not take that bold decision of subsidy removal, the country could have been in a more serious mess. The CBN as the chief monetary authority of the federation disappointed Nigerians. I read recently that between 2021 and 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria spent N2.66 billion to mint coins. For God’s sake, are we still spending coins in Nigeria?

What is your take on the size of the federal cabinet?

The size is not the issue in as much as they are relevant but I have an issue with the number of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government and duplication of functions.

For example, what is the duty of the National Orientation Agency that operates offices across the 36 states and in 774 local government areas? I think such an agency should be merged with the Human Rights Commission. Also, many others like the National Emergency Management Agency and National Commission for Refugees should be merged.

What is your response to those, who are allegedly calling for a coup?

I want to admonish the military against heeding calls for them to seize control because it would be bad for the country. If the coup threat is real, the military and the Department of State Services (DSS) should use their intelligence to detain and warn individuals, who are asking for a change of government illegally.

It has recently been done in Sierra Leone. A few coup plotters were detained. If capturing the formal institutions of state power is what all politicians are interested in, democracy would always fail. People’s attitudes will shift organically once democracy is seen as a set of principles, including everyone’s shared effort.