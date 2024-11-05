Tinubu’s Incoherent Plan Responsible For Economic Woes – Atiku

Share

Atiku Abubakar yesterday blamed President Bola Tinubu’s “hasty ascent to power, devoid of a coherent plan” for the economic crisis in the country.

In a statement, the exVice President, who lost the 2023 presidential poll to Tinubu, said unlike the President, his team designed a recovery plan with significant input from Nigerians.

He said: I have taken note of the initial responses highlighting the striking disparity between President Tinubu’s faltering economic policies and the alternatives I have proposed.

“It is exciting to witness such a vigorous debate on these critical matters, and I sincerely hope this discourse will ultimately benefit Nigeria and its citizens.

“Like many fellow Nigerians, I firmly believe we find ourselves in this current economic turmoil due to the Tinubu administration’s hasty ascent to power, devoid of a coherent plan.

“In stark contrast, my team not only devised a comprehensive Recovery Plan but also welcomed significant input from Nigerians, ensuring that our approach was inclusive and well-considered.

