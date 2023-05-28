Tinubu’s Inauguration: We Believe Justice Will Be Served – LP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has said the party believes justice will be served in its petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) despite the planned swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as the President on May 29 by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Mr Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Abure in a statement issued on Sunday explained that this belief informed the decision by the LP to approach the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

“The reality and tragedy of this presidential election has already been well highlighted, to national and global attention.

“As a law-abiding and responsible political party, and conscious of the overwhelming support we enjoy

across the country, we have taken the matter before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, in trust and hope for justice, and we will not comment further,” he added.

The LP National Chairman regretted that despite the determination of Nigeria masses to enthrone a people-oriented government, “the same people, with a historical very bad record of conduct and performance” will assume the reins of power.

“Nigeria has long and arduously suffered, from bad leadership, which has continued to revolve around the same characters, same political parties and same political class,” he noted.

Abure stated that the February 25 presidential election witnessed the massive mobilisation of people who want to enthrone a new order, “where the people will have a greater stake in government and more direct influence in the implementation and supervision of development.

“This new majority of Nigerian people, from all walks of life, who have awakened to a new consciousness,

will not leave the initiative of national development to those who have proved their chronic inability to improve the country by their mismanagement, impunity and their failures.

“Our people deserve a government, which can manage the country, for the good of all, with sincerity, creativity and discipline; a government that can reduce the biting tension and difficulties which families face in meeting their living needs and a government that can reduce the reckless corruption, rebuild national institutions and reposition the country, in all ramifications.

“That is the trust the people have placed in the Labour Party and the presidential ticket of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“This is the same burden of trust, we owe the Nigerian people, to see this matter to lawful and logical resolution.”

He called on LP supporters and all Nigerians to continue to express their passions, emotions and frustrations, within the confines of the law.

“We have no doubt whatsoever, that in the fullness of time as long as we know the truth and are prepared to keep standing by the truth, justice shall prevail.

“Nigeria will regain the chance for a new direction, love and trust among our people and true national growth,” he stated.