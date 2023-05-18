New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
‘Tinubu’s Inauguration Must Hold’ Says Saidi Balogun As They Storm Abuja Streets

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun and all other members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have stormed Abuja for a walk tagged Peace Walk.

Speaking during the Peace Walk, Saidi Balogun said the inauguration of Tinubu as the president must hold that is why they are holding a solemn procession in honour and support of his swearing-in.

New Telegraph reports that the actor took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a video of himself and others including aged woman in white attire at the venue.

He captioned the video,  “Solemn Procession in honour and support of the 29th May swearing in of the incoming administration of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in FCT Abuja”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsYGarcAdmW/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

