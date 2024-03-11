Tinubu’s Govt Taking Nigeria Backward – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure, has publicly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, emphasising that Nigeria is retrogressing in a number of areas under its current leadership.

To address what he called bad governance while voicing his displeasure, Abure urged opposition parties and the Nigerian people to take action.

He, however, pointed out problems like economic decline, political unrest that affects defenceless individuals, and insecurity.

Abure denounced the government’s failure to handle issues with infrastructure, the economy, and security.

According to him, the Nigerian people are going through unheard-of hardship and the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government is a failure.

He said: “It is not capturing power that matters, but what you do with the power. It is not winning the election but what you do with the victory; how you transform lives and the people’s welfare.

“If you capture power and you cannot use it to address security challenges, the people are still being killed, you cannot use it to address infrastructure, you cannot use it to make the economy work, then what is the use of being in office?

“In all ramifications, the Tinubu-led APC government is a failure and the Nigerian masses have never had it as bad as this.

“At present, Nigerians are begging for food. Is it not a shame that Ukraine, which is at war, is sending us grains and all that?

“Nigeria has all it takes to build a great nation, but sadly, this APC government is presently taking us backward. Nigerians must unite to chase away this oligarchy in power.”