Tinubu’s Govt Set To Revitalize Jos Inland Dry Port – Akutah

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Pius Ukeyima Akutah, has disclosed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to completing and revitalizing the long-abandoned Jos Inland Dry Port located in Heipang, near the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Akutah made this known during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the dry port. He stated that the completion of the facility would enhance individual export businesses, generate revenue for North Central States, and boost Federal government income.

He assured that he would brief relevant ministries and convey the message directly to the President for prompt action.

“It may interest you to know that the Inland Dry Port (IDP) in Heipang, Jos, is one of the legacy projects gazetted in 2006 and was designed to be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement,” Akutah said.

He expressed optimism about completing the dry port, now under the ownership of the Plateau State Government, and commended the substantial investment already made on-site. He pledged to work with the State government to secure a suitable investor for the project’s completion.

Akutah also assured that the NSC, under the guidance of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, would ensure the project is completed within record time.

Acknowledging that the project has been stagnant for over a decade, he expressed concern over the wasted potential and emphasized ongoing discussions with the Plateau State Government to identify a viable partner to bring the port to full operation.

The purpose of his visit, he explained, was to assess the current status of the project and explore strategies for leveraging existing infrastructure to attract investors.

He pledged to report back to the Minister with his findings and recommendations, reaffirming the NSC’s commitment to delivering the project.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Salihu Muhammad Nyalun, assured that the dry port would be completed soon, revealing that the state government is currently in talks with an investor to partner in launching operations.

During a stakeholders’ meeting held after the assessment visit at Crispan Hotel, Jos, Akutah stressed the need for effective utilization of the North Central Zonal Office of the Shippers’ Council to enhance business growth.

He noted that the Council plays a vital role in improving efficiency, promoting ease of doing business, and setting operational standards in the ports and logistics sector.

“I encourage all industry stakeholders in Plateau State and the North Central zone to make optimal use of our services to derive maximum benefits for their shipping and logistics businesses,” he said.

The Coordinator of the North Central Zonal Coordinating Office of the Shippers’ Council, Mr. Jeremiah Okoriko, expressed concern that while three inland dry ports in the North West are fully operational, the one in the North Central zone remains dormant.

Stakeholders at the meeting identified insecurity, unstable electricity supply, high transportation costs, and lack of functional railway transport as key challenges affecting the manufacturing industry and the functionality of the Jos dry port.

