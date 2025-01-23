Tinubu’s Govt Not About Party, But People, Good Governance – Wike

Share

…Tinubu Votes in N50bn for Abuja’s Communities Water supply

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said that President Bola Tinubu was not after a political party as much as he is about the people’s welfare and general good governance.

Wike disclosed this at Kuje Area Council when he commissioned one of the roads his administration dualized with solar-powered street lights.

New Telegraph recalls that Kuje Area Council is one of the three Councils being controlled in FCT by the opposition People’s Democratic Party ( PDP).

The Minister who was elated that the contractors kept their word by completing the project on schedule, also disclosed that the council will benefit from the new water supply scheme, which President Tinubu has approved the sum of N50 billion.

Obviously, impressed by what the Chairman of the council has done, in terms of complementing the FCT Administration’s effort towards infrastructural renewal, the Minister pledged to complete another road, linking Kuje town and Pegi community.

Wike said, “It has nothing to do with the party, it has to do with your people. Party is a vehicle that conveys you when you get to where you are heading to, you come down. Is that not correct? Tinubu’s administration is not about the party. It is about Nigerians. Changing the lives of Nigerians. And that is what we are doing here.

“ Let me tell you, Mr. President has approved again. We must continue the Kuje to Pegi road.

Not only that, as if the chairman knew when he said we should continue, from where the previous government stopped. When we are presenting our budget, our statutory budget, to the National Assembly, we will include it.

“ If you see our national budget, which. The President has submitted it to the National Assembly, sometime last year, we went to China, and we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a company called CGC to provide water to the satellite towns. So, in this year’s budget, Mr President has provided a sum of 50 billion Naira to provide water to the satellite towns, which Kuje will be a beneficiary”.

