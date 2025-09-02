Tinubu’s Govt Most Divisive In Nigeria’s History – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Bola Tinubu administration’s recently released infrastructure data, describing it as a desperate attempt to deflect criticism over allegations of nepotism and regional bias.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the infrastructure report not only reinforces suspicions of exclusionary governance but also attempts to mislead Nigerians.

“The flurry of media engagements and hurried release of infrastructure lists is nothing but damage control in the face of mounting criticism about the government’s nepotistic and exclusionary tendencies,” the statement read.

The ADC argued that Tinubu’s administration is “the most divisive in Nigeria’s history,” where governance has been reduced to “an exclusive membership club under the mantra of ‘it is our turn.’”

According to the party, the government’s “manipulated” report is riddled with errors, misclassifications, and duplications.

It cited examples, including: Damaturu–Maiduguri road, listed as a North-West project despite both towns being in the North-East, Bama and Dikwa roads, also in Borno State, reclassified under the North-West, Lokoja–Okene dualisation project, mislabelled as North-West despite being in Kogi State, North-Central and Benue–9th Mile road, placed under the North-West, though Benue is in the North-Central.

The party alleged that some projects were listed twice and that many of those celebrated by the Tinubu administration were initiated under former President Muhammadu Buhari but repackaged as new achievements.

“The government’s colourful, propaganda-filled infographics cannot mask the darker truths,” ADC stated, accusing the administration of opaque contracting processes, violation of procurement laws, and awarding contracts to cronies and political financiers.

The party also questioned the secrecy surrounding major projects, including the cost and procurement process of the Badagry–Sokoto Highway, and accused the government of selectively funding projects while neglecting opposition strongholds.

ADC further criticised the government’s “pattern of selective disclosure,” recalling that when accused of nepotism in appointments, it responded with a generic list of names “without portfolios or details,” designed to obscure rather than clarify the truth.

“At a time when Nigeria needs equity and unity more than ever, the Tinubu government appears committed to deepening the fractures that divide us,” the statement concluded.