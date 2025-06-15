Tinubu’s Govt Has Laid Foundational Reforms For Future – Osifeso

Share

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman of Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare Segun Osifeso, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for undertaking foundational reforms that will bear long-term benefits.

Osifeso, who made these remarks during in an interview with journalists at Ota, Ogun State, on Friday, noted that President Tinubu’s first two years in office have initiated reforms that signify a comprehensive and transformational agenda for the country.

He particularly applauded the President for the proposed National Youth Conference and other youth-focused programmes aimed at addressing social and economic challenges facing Nigerian youths.

“The Federal Government’s proposed 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT), which aims to build a technical talent backbone for the country and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), providing loans to students pursuing tertiary education are highly commendable as they are programmes that will yield the much expected people-friendly results soonest”, Osifeso said.

He also applauded the President for recognising the critical shortage of health workers and promptly approving the establishment of eight new medical universities, thereby not only fortifying the nation’s healthcare system, but also ensuring that in the future, the country has more doctors and nurses.

The renowned Surveyor said that the administration has done wonderfully well by breathing life into regions long neglected through the signing into law the establishment of the South-West Development Commission and the approval of N4 trillion for the six development commissions to meet the unique needs of each region.

Osifeso, however, President Tinubu’s abolishment of all fees in the 33 Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTC) and offer of free accommodation and monthly stipends to the students as a testament to the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving the nation’s education sector and investing in the future of the Nigerian youths.

He noted that President Tinubu’s approval of N758 billion pension bond for settling long-standing pension liabilities, as well as creating a more equitable society where retired workers are afforded the dignity they deserve on their retirement, is unprecedented in the nation’s history.

The community leader, further described the Tinubu administration’s decision to increase federal allocations to states and local government areas to 44.7 per cent as an affirmation of the President’s commitment to alleviating the financial straits of states and local governments and also empowering them to implement people – oriented, tackle outstanding wage obligations and substantially uplifting the quality of life in their jurisdictions.

Share