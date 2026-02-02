Tinubu’s Gov’t Fiscally Reckless – Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, and Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Peter Obi, has accused the Tinubu led administration of fiscal recklessness following indications that the 2026 national budget may be approved by the National Assembly as late as March 17.

Obi in a statement posted on his X on Monday questioned which budget Nigeria is effectively operating in 2026.

The former Anambra State governor said that the country has been implementing multiple budgets simultaneously in recent time.

According to him, implementation of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 budgets concurrently has creating confusion and undermined fiscal discipline.

He recalled that President Bola Tinubu upon assumption of office inherited an approved ₦21.83 trillion 2023 budget, but later introduced a ₦2.17 trillion supplementary budget.

“President Tinubu inherited a legally signed N21.83 trillion budget for 2023. A few months after taking office, he presented a N2.17 trillion supplementary budget that faced widespread criticism for prioritising benefits for public office holders at a time when Nigerians were enduring painful economic reforms without a credible social protection framework.

“Instead of restoring fiscal discipline, the President repeatedly expanded the 2023 budget without a clearly defined end date,” Obi said

Obi alleged the administration of unnecessarily expanding the 2023 budget instead of restoring fiscal discipline, a pattern he said, continued with the passage of a ₦35.06 trillion 2024 budget and a ₦54.99 trillion 2025 budget.

“Alarmingly, until mid-2025, Nigeria was effectively operating with about three overlapping budgets, without clear legal or fiscal guidance on when each one expired or began. No serious country manages its budgets or fiscal operations in such a manner,” he added.

He further alleged that within in less than three years, the Tinubu administration has exercised appropriation authority over more than ₦114 trillion in public spending and has failed to achieve up to 50 percent budget implementation.

While further expressing his concern, Obi noted that the country was effectively operating with three overlapping budgets until mid-2025, without clear legal or fiscal guidance on when each fiscal year began or ended.

Obi also criticised the Federal Government’s decision to repeal the 2024 and 2025 budgets and re-enact them with extended implementation timelines, noting that the re-enacted budgets have not been made public.

He said Nigerians remain in the dark about the capital projects involved and their associated costs.

Obi called for an urgent return to the January-December budget cycle, in order to improve planning, enhance transparency and accountability.

“Every effort must be made to quickly return Nigeria to the January-December budget cycle that was inherited and mismanaged by the current government. This change would enhance effective planning and tracking, promote transparency and accountability, and foster sustainable growth and development,” he submitted.