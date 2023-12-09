Tinubu’s Govt About State Officials, Not For Nigerians, Says Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi is a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He had variously in the past been the spokesman of the campaign council of the party. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about his impression of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government and its impacts on the people in the last few months. Excerpts:

The current administration is a few months into its lifespan, as a notable member of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, what’s your personal assessment of the regime so far?

The best that I can say about this government is that they (government officials) have been very insensitive to the plight of Nigerians. They have interpreted governance to be about themselves, for themselves and their families and not for the Nigerian people. They have zero empathy for the people and their sufferings. When they are not bombing our people with their drones like they did in Kaduna, they are taking all our money to Dubai to go on holiday.

They go there to enjoy themselves with their friends. When they are not doing that, they are running up and down to America with a lot of money. When they are not doing that, they are appropriating a lot of money to themselves for their personal comfort. When they are not doing that, they are buying cars at great exorbitant prices. When they are not doing that, they are buying a yacht to be used for their personal luxury and their own enjoyment. Everything that you see about them is just tailored towards torturing the people and making themselves live large. It is unfortunate and it is sad.

From the way you’ve spoken, the people in government will say that you don’t understand what is going on in government with regards to the challenges that they met on ground and how they are resolving the issues. Are you saying there have not been efforts to solve these problems?

Well! I think the people in government can speak to themselves if they like but they cannot speak for the Nigerian people. The position and opinion that I hold is more of the opinion of the Nigerian people. You have removed the subsidy (on petroleum products) and telling Nigerians that there is really no more money. You have floated the Naira and added to that, you have devalued it using many clever languages and adjectives, meaning that we are exchanging the Naira forgetting that most of the things in our economy result from many things that we do. You have started giving yourselves many pecks, increasing your own personal comfort.

They have not been able to figure out the wage of the people. Their vote for education is less than what they are voting for their personal comfort. Am I the one that told them to make a mistake of bombing unarmed people in Kaduna using a drone that they are now apologizing for rather than set up a panel to investigate? I don’t understand what you expect me to celebrate about their regime. Before you can say that we are being unfair to them, you have to point out the lie that we have told against them.

You seem to be very harsh on them?

If they have empathy, it won’t be difficult for them to reduce the expenditure that they are giving to themselves. Some of that luxury that they are claiming is a matter of urgency and great necessity can wait while they solve issues confronting the Nigerian people which can be giving better prominence. They are running up and down the world to borrow loans and yet the little that they have is being mismanaged. How do you explain to yourself that more than 1,400 people went to Dubai to discuss something that is important but not too relevant to our day-to-day survival?

Anybody who thinks that the country is doing better than it used to be in the past should ask themselves how much they are buying the same items. Before they can even explain what they have done and whatever they say that they are reforming, they are the ones that destroyed it initially. (Former President Muhammadu) Buhari was there for eight years. It is the same APC that was in charge of the country since 2015. If you are looking for somebody to sympathise with them or pity them, I have no such sympathy from them.

They have not approached any reform agenda in a serious manner. Up till now, we have not been able to understand what they want to do with higher institutions becoming very expensive for the average Nigerian. There is nothing that they have been able to give to Nigerians. They can always find money for anything that they want to give to themselves. Their glaring nepotism for appointment in government is too much for me.

What would the PDP have done differently if it won the election?

From time immemorial, we are a political party that knows how to look at the welfare of the Nigerian people. When we took government in 1999 from the military, we know the kinds of things we did. We reflated the economy and gave more life to the people. We increased workers’ salaries and we carried out the monitisation policy. We did Universal Basic Education Policy. Sincerely, you can’t compare our peo- ple with these people in government.

They’ve had about eight years in the saddle and all of us who are in the country are going to be the judges. You can’t tell me that the experience of the PDP in the economy at the lowest ebb was doing well and achieving double digits in economic development of the country. You are going to compare us to a government and a party that has run the country into a debt. This is the largest debt portfolio that we have seen in this country. I don’t think that there is a basis for comparison. The Nigerian citizens must understand that any election that is not fair, credible and transparent cannot make an opposition party intimidated.

Are you accusing them of abandoning their responsibility to the people?

Yes! They have the responsibility of running the government now and they are not running it well.

How would you react to the suggestion that the current regime hasn’t done much because of the distraction that it got from the series of litigation by the opposition parties?

(Cuts in) Well, the thing is that you must understand that people will always test the law to determine the outcome of any election. It is part of our law that they are allowed to challenge the outcome of any electoral process. To me, that cannot be the basis for their distraction at all. They’ve been in government now since May; they’ve been declared winners of the election since February. In the next two months, it would be one year since they declared them winners. What excuse do they have now? They are not taking government or power from another party; they took power from their party.

Their appointments have not reflected that they are going to effect any change from the past. The people they have appointed are mostly recycled people who have been tested and failed in the past. They have used government appointments as compensation to their friends and their cronies. They have been running the government in such a way and manner that we have been seeing them behave in a manner that we have never seen in this country before. The children of the president are beginning to have too much visibility in government. I don’t accept that they have any excuse.

What is your reaction to the budget that has been presented to the National Assembly?

The kind of budget and figures that they are bandying around show that they don’t really understand the budget procedure and processes. They don’t really understand the intricacies of the African economy that is panting. If they know, they should understand that the best way to grow the economy is to plan for a budget that covers the majority of people. The budgeting process of a country like Nigeria must target the poor and the vulnerable. When you are able to target the poor, you are targeting a larger number of people in the society.

But some officials of government, particularly the National Security Adviser a few months ago, begged the people to bear with the government, saying they met a very bad situation when it came onboard?

Which party did they collect power from? Is PDP going to help them to be crying because their government is bankrupt and looting the country to the ground? If the last APC government looted the country and the new APC government is lamenting, it is a case of ‘thief carry am, thief come dey complain.’

People have complained about the judiciary with respect to the outcome of the various election petition tribunals and the appellate courts, do you still have confidence in the judiciary?

I think we have gotten to the point where it is for the benefit of even the judiciary members themselves for the opportunity and the benefit of the larger society to reform the judicial arm of government. That reformation has to be very thorough and total. The situation whereby they are writing judgments and delivering contradictory judgments is not good. A scenario where- by judges are making pronouncements and the certified true copies of their judgments are at variance with what had been delivered does not in any way engender any form of confidence in the judiciary.

How do you respond to suggestions that the PDP has not been effectively playing its role as the opposition party?

I hear people say that but I don’t agree with them, even though I believe that the party can do a whole lot more. Is it that the people are interpreting opposition politics to mean that calling people into the streets every time to prevent the people from working? I don’t understand. There is hardly any issue in the country that the party does not issue statements or press releases. There is no issue that the leader of the party and the candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, does not write about in his official X handle. Is your interpretation of opposition work what the APC was doing when they were coming to power? You cannot tell me that the PDP is not trying as an opposition to the current government.