Tinubu’s Full Speech At 63rd NBA Conference

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria will stop utilising economic strategies that spend the majority of its resources on foreign debts.

President Tinubu made the declaration while delivering his keynote speech at the annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation-Building,” the President stated that hard decisions must be made to set the country on a growth trajectory, despite the initial pains that meaningful reforms usually bring.

“Prosperity will only occur once poverty is banished,” Tinubu told the 16,190 lawyers present at the event as he called for help from business leaders.

He said, “Can we continue to service external debts with 90% of our revenue? It is a path to destruction. It is not sustainable. We must make the very difficult changes that are necessary for our country to get up from slumber and be respected among the great nations of the world.”

“We cannot have the country we desire without the reforms we have initiated. It is painful at the beginning, in the short and medium term, but we must do what we have to do to take this nation to its great destiny. “It is not about you and it is not about me. It is about our generations yet unborn, for whom we must bequeath a great and prosperous country.” Against the backdrop of the judicial reforms he undertook as Lagos State Governor, Tinubu renewed his commitment to deal conclusively with the pressing issue of remuneration for judicial officers and legal practitioners, noting that true justice reform must begin with world-class salaries and benefits for legal professionals in Nigeria. “You are learned. I want to learn. Why are we so blessed and we are still lacking? We must have a change of attitude and a change of our mindset. We accuse our nation and its previous leaders. “We complain a lot of the past. Is that the solution? No! Let us look forward and be determined! God has given us what we need. “We must work hard with determination to make our country great and it begins with you who are seated here with me,” the President exclaimed. Referring to the keynote address delivered by the Chairman of UBA Plc and Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, whom he praised for setting an agenda for economic growth and development, Tinubu bemoaned the inability of the country to eradicate poverty and tackle poor electricity supply, despite Nigeria’s abundance of gas. The President promised that his government would ensure that Nigeria generates and distributes the electricity the economy requires to thrive. “Yes, it is a shame not to have adequate electricity for the mass majority of homes in Nigeria and to power our industries. How can we address poverty without electricity? “We can take many people out of poverty with an uninterrupted electricity supply. Poverty is not acceptable, and we must banish it,” President Tinubu concluded. In his welcome address, NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, expressed the confidence of the NBA in the ability of President Bola Tinubu to deliver good governance to Nigeria because of his pedigree and past track record of excellent performance in Lagos State, where he was the governor between 1999-2007. He said, “President Tinubu got it right in Lagos, and it is our considered expectation that as President of Nigeria, you will not only replicate your achievements in Lagos but surpass them for our country.” The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike; the Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh; the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; past NBA Presidents; and numerous senior government officials all attended the conference.