Tinubu’s fuel subsidy removal move, effects on the polity

The much anticipated May 29 arrived when Nigeria’s new leader, the nation’s 16th chief executive and 7th elected president took office amidst pomp and ceremony in the presence of a large crowd that thronged the Eagles Square which has had the singular honour of hosting such epochal events in the past.

The cynosures of all eyes, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on that rainy day took his oath of office as prescribed by law to succeed the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari whose tenure expired after having spent eight years in office. The build up to that event had been somewhat dodged by so much anxiety occasioned by the outcome of the last general election that has continued to divide the country.

Gaily dressed and expectant, Tinubu alongside his wife, Oluremi, his deputy, Kashim Shettima undertook the rituals of being administered the oaths of allegiance by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola. With that concluded, Nigerians pres- ent at the venue as well as those at home who were glued to their television waited with baited breath what Tinubu their new leader had for them.

Their sense of expectations might not have been too misplaced considering the trauma they (Nigerians) went through in the hands of the outgoing government. The visibly elated Bola Tinubu who is renowned for political showmanship mounted the rostrums to unfold his agenda to the people who had expected so much from him but their expectation was to soon evaporate when the new President touched on what could be termed their soft spot.

Tinubu jolted those present at the well attended event when he said the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended, adding that the 2023 Budget made no provision for fuel subsidy and more so, subsidy payment is no longer justifiable. “The fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu said, noting that his government would instead channel funds into infrastructure and other areas to strengthen the economy,” prompting several reactions that came not just from the sector but virtually all fronts considering how important the industry has become to the day-to-day existence of individuals and the country as a whole.

Initial shock waves

Hardly had the new president left the venue of the swearing in than many fuel stations began to close shop. It was the same story from all the nooks and crannies of the country as retail stations in Lagos , Abuja , Warri and other major cities begun to hike the prices of the premium motor spirit, a situation that took motorists and other Nigerians by surprise.

In virtually all filling stations the prices went from the earlier pump price of N215 to as much as N600 per litre prompt the almost shut down of the transporting systems in many parts of the country with biting effects on the commuting public that left customers stranded.

In some other places reports had it that many of the stations shut their gates to customers who had thronged their stations in their desperate bid to secure the now elusive commodity and this further led to commotion in stations where fuel was available.

Government’s response

To douse the tension generated by the pronouncement, the various government agencies in the sector swung into action to appeal for calm and one of such is the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) who urged calm. In a statement, NMDPRA wrote, “Contrary to speculations and concerns, the announcement is in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (2021) which provides for total deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector to drive investment and growth.

“We are working closely with NNPC Limited and other key stakeholders to guarantee a smooth transition, avoid any disruptions in supply as well as ensure that consumers are not short- changed in any form. “The Authority assures that there is ample supply of PMS to meet demand as we have taken necessary steps to ensure distribution channels remain uninterrupted and fuel is readily available at all filling stations across the country.

“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to remain calm and resist the urge to stockpile as it poses a significant safety hazard.” Not long after that, management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited unfolded a new price template for the product pegging it at between N488 and N555 per litre at the peak. The development came after a meeting of NNPC’s stakeholders on Wednesday morning convened for the approval for an upward review of the pump price with stern instructions to all marketers to adjust retail prices for the petroleum product across states.

However, before now, the supposition that the fuel price would be determined at a later time and the new table of retail prices for different geopolitical zones of the country has been reeled out by the management instructing market- ers to effect the changes immediately be- ginning from Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

According to the new price schedule obtained by Saturday Telegraph, petrol will now sell highest in Maiduguri and Damaturu at N557 per litre and N550 per litre in the rest of the Northeast zone. Birnin Kebbi will buy petrol at N545 to lead prices in the Northwest zone. The average price in the North Central zone will be N537 per litre, except in Illorin, where it will sell for N515 per litre. Consumers in the Southeast will buy at an average of N520 per litre.

Apart from Uyo and Yenagoa, where petrol will now sell at N515 per litre, the rest of the Southsouth zone will get the product at N511 per litre. Consumers in Lagos will buy the product at N488 per litre, while the rest of the Southwest zone will get the product at N500 per liter.

Renewed Government/Labour schism

Sensing tension in the land, the Federal Government organised a very crucial meeting with the leadership of the various trade union centres such as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, which was aimed at addressing the concerns of Nigerian workers regarding the impact of the subsidy removal, ended in a deadlock with the two parties maintaining their divergent viewpoints on the thorny issue.

Dele Alake one of the associates of President Tinubu who is being tipped to become one of his spokesmen addressed the media after the marathon meeting, saying a lot of grounds had been covered. Alake stated, “Talks are ongoing, and it’s better for all sides to keep discussing to reach an amicable resolution that benefits all Nigerians in the long run.”

He however maintained that such meeting could not have resolved the issue and that further consultations with the labour and other stakeholders would be sustained until an amicable solution is reached. NLC’s President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his counterpart in the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, who also spoke to state house correspondents both criticised government’s approach, highlighting the lack of engagement in exploring alternative solutions.

Specifically, Ajaero expressed the Labour demand for the government to return to the status quo by returning to the old regime and address the various issues involved before a mutually acceptable solution can be reached by the two parties. “We should go back to the status quo, negotiate, consider alternatives, and assess the effects this action will have on the people if it is implemented,” he said just as he also accused government of bad faith with the release of the new price template ahead of the meeting.

Ajaero further pointed out that the subsidy provision had been made until the end of June, questioning why the government was deviating from the law that had already set the expenditure limit. Responding to the government’s claim of insufficient funds to continue the subsidy, Ajaero challenged the purpose of governance. He asked, “Is it the duty of NLC to raise funds for the government? Is it our responsibility to collect taxes or sell crude on the international market when the price is high, while the government, a major importer, claims there is no money?”

Organised Private

Sector Response Reactions have been trailing the action from the organised private sector such as from the chief executive officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf. Addressing the issue, he said the impact is currently visible in the price increment of fuel and transportation, adding that this is a short term impact which is expected.

He said, “The government now needs to move to the phase of palliatives. Yes, we should not go back on this, but we should now do something about palliative measures that will bring down the cost of living generally, cost of food, cost of transportation, and import duty on vehicles and import duty on renewable energy.”

He urged the government to quicken the availability of electricity supply so that when people do not have reason to fall back on the use of generators, the demand for fuel will be less.

Opposition parties speak

The leadership of the opposition Labour Party is the only party that has so far reacted, saying the masses should ‘brace up for more surprises and rude shocks.’ Labour spoke through its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Obiora Ifoh who issued a statement in Abuja on Tuesday evening titled ‘Removal of Fuel Subsidy, First of Many Shocking Policies to be Expected.’

Tinubu had earlier on Monday, in Abuja, affirmed that his administration would not continue to pay subsidies on petroleum products. He said given the high opportunity cost the Federal Government was suffering to fund subsidies, it was no longer justifiable to continue.

“The fuel subsidy is gone!” Tinubu exclaimed during his inaugural address at Eagle Square, Abuja, shortly after he was sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria. But Ifoh condemned the president’s action, saying it was a unilateral decision taken without any form of consultation with organised labour and other relevant stakeholders.

Many commentators have been having their say and the common consensus is that the timing of the subsidy removal is a misstep that the new government will have to wriggle out of.