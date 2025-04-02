Tinubu’s France Trip Medical Treatment – Sowore

Share

A human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporter, Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s trip to France is for medical attention.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu departed Nigeria for France on Wednesday, April 2, for a working visit.

The Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, said the President is expected to “Return to Nigeria in about a fortnight”.

Reacting to the development in a post on his official Facebook page, claimed that the trip was for medical care.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fled Nigeria again to France, for medical care, although some liars in his office claim he is on a ‘Working visit.”

“It is troubling to know that approximately 200 million Nigerians may be repeatedly subjected to misinformation disseminated on a daily basis and they in turn do nothing to liberate themselves”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

