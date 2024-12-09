Share

Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s travels to foreign countries, saying it has not been as wasteful as previous Nigerian presidents.

Speaking on his verified X handle on Monday, Shehu Sani said President Tinubu’s foreign travels are evidently making a difference.

Sani specifically noted that the President’s visit to Saudi, Brazil, France, China and South Africa attracted verifiable and practical economic gains for Nigeria.

The ex-lawmaker revealed that he’s particularly excited with Brazil’s $4.2 billion grant to boost Nigeria’s agriculture.

“The history of Presidential foreign travels in this country has been infamously known to be wasteful. There is an evidently notable difference this time around.

“The President’s visit to Saudi, Brazil, France, China and South Africa attracted verifiable and practical economic gains for Nigeria.

“I’m particularly excited with Brazil’s $4.2 Billion grant to boost Nigeria’s Agriculture that will be shared with all our LGs.

“To travel and come back with something huge is ok, to travel and come back with nothing is not ok,” he wrote.

