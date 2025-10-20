Tinubu’s Foreign Engagements’ll Strengthen Trade Partnerships – Osifeso

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor), Dr Segun Osifeso, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s international engagements will attract investment, strengthen trade partnerships and open new opportunities for Nigerians.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State, on Monday, noted tha,t clearl,y going through the President’s international engagements, he discovered that they were all directed at securing unlock opportunities, driving growth, creating job opportunities and bringing prosperity to the people.

He stressed that international engagements were often embarked upon by country leaders to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations with other nations, and Nigeria cannot be an exception.

The renowned Surveyor stated that international engagements deepen bilateral ties, open pathways for investment in industry, technology, human capital development, trade, agriculture, aviation and many more.

Aare Osifeso added that international engagements not only attract investment, but also strengthen diplomacy and boost the country’s global profile.

” Foreign business partners and Nigerians in diaspora have been encouraged by the President’s international engagements and meetings to renew their confidence in the Nigerian economy as recently expressed by a US-based investor, the Chief Executive Officer, Global Infrastructure Partners and Senior Managing Director, Blackrock, Mr. Bayo Ogunlesi, whose company has about $10 trillion in assets under its management, who said during a recent visit to President Tinubu that Nigeria was now a place to bring in big investment with a promise to provide $25 billion per annum infrastructure funding gap”,

He explained that these achievements have clearly shown the world’s renewed confidence in Nigeria under the President Tinubu administration, stressing that it is a confidence that will steadily translate into tangible economic benefits for Nigerians.

The community leader, who further stated that international engagements were pivotal to national developments and global positioning, however, counselled for the full implementation of the positive outcomes of these international engagements for their benefits to be felt more directly in the lives of the Nigerian people.