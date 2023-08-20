Tinubu’s First Steps Put Nigeria In Trauma –Olafeso

Dr. Eddy Olafeso is a former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he speaks about the first 60 days of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and passed a verdict of colossal failure on the All Progressives Congress-led government. He also speaks about the preparation of the PDP for the forthcoming elections in some states of the country, the role Nigeria should play in Niger Republic among other national issues

How will you assess the first 60 days of President Tinubu in office?

From the first day he threw Nigeria into trauma and the crisis that he created with his unilateral pronouncement of the death of subsidy is something that is still very worrisome to the Nigerian people and the fact that there was no arrangement in terms of mitigating the effects of the subsidy.

While all Nigerians agreed that subsidy is more or less a fraudulent and corrupt way to deny Nigerians of their rights and then even if you are going to remove it, it must have been on the basis of a carefully planned processes not letting the removal become an albatross around an ordinary man.

By that single statement, he wiped out the middle class and from that moment, nothing has been easy with Nigerians, people cannot go to work, they cannot do anything, inflation is heading towards 25 percent, nobody is talking about unemployment, it brought a lot of sadness rather than joy for us to have another two months of APC.

They left Nigeria in despair and all they did was to make it worst by the poor handling of the subsidy situation. As we speak, nobody knows where Nigeria is drifting to, so much pain, so much hunger in the land and I think that it is so sad that we have come to this corner, I believe that along the line, he must do something as quickly as possible to let Nigerians know that his administration cares about them, otherwise, I foresee a very big social upheaval in the nearest future.

The Federal Government has rolled out some palliatives, some state governments have done the same thing but you are claiming that there is no palliative?

But how has it affected the people? They rolled out; rolling out means it will have positive effect on the people. Which state in the country have we not seen hunger, depravity, everything that defines a country at war with itself? So, if they say that they have rolled out palliative, how has it affected the people?

In the state you live in here, how has the government reacted to the pain and the abandonment of the people? We have not seen it and we may not see it because there is no clear distinction between what they did for eight years and this last two months.

Remember traders’ money, how did it affect Nigerians? So, where are those things rolled out? That is the question I should ask you. So, Nigerians are still waiting as we speak and it is very painful.

What is your take on the lists of the ministers released by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

My take is that nothing has changed. Former governors are back, former ministers are back, some members of legislature are there. So, while the list is not totally empty of people of good intention, and of love for the country, majority in that list is more or less a political gift from the President to those who supported him, it is not as if there is a clear departure from what was going on in the last eight years of Buhari.

So what expectation are you going to have? Even the National Assembly did a shoddy job in screening these ministers, take a bow and leave and all that. In the circumstance we found ourselves, it is not the best way to go because we have expected that if the President will perform very well, it means that those he appointed will be crack team that will help him unravel how to develop Nigeria and do something about this last 23 years that has been a very difficult times for our people.

Apart from the First Republic, since the Third Republic, I have not seen anything different. President Olusegun Obasanjo came, a lot of things were done right. We paid up the Paris Club, we were debt free, and suddenly now, we are in a debt quagmire, our debt equity ratio has actually doomed our future and very soon, Nigeria will not have anybody to borrow her money because we are insolvent, if we are using greater percent of our revenue to service debts, then, where is the future?

Where is the money for capital development, where is the money to train and make better the environment, how do you employ the young generation of people to take over? So, we are back to square one, things are really bad, the appointment has not helped our anxiety.

If we stayed back and don’t criticise for now because it’s just some two months plus since Tinubu came in but the fear is that if we keep quiet and they keep on doing what they are doing, Nigeria will continue to regress and our situation in the final analysis will be worse than when they took off. That is the reason why we are screaming, nobody wants them to fail because if they fail, all of us have failed, the country will be endangered but they are not doing the right things to win.

Where is the team that can actually re-define Nigeria, how are we going to re-engineer the Nigerian project? These are some of the problems and this list has not helped in any way to douse our fears.

Some people said the ministers comprise of technocrats and politicians but some are also talking about that size of the cabinet?

Both the size and the number are just worrisome because I have not seen any technocrats with distinc- tion except few. Why did the Presi- dent send lists of ministers without portfolio, so that those that will screen them will direct the questions to where they can find out if this person is ready, it was part of the ways of fooling Nigerians and it should stop. If you are hiring somebody to be minister of Agriculture, you have to see his profile and all he has been able to do in the past in the area that he is been posted.

But here we are a blank sheet of people, you just threw them at the National Assembly and they did not even ask a question from the minis- ters. For how long are we going to do this? Is it not insanity for you to continue to do things the same way and expect different results?

For me, I don’t understand why it has to be so; I have not seen any cheering performance to make me believe that the future will be different from the past and that Nigeria will continue to go through this kind of crisis that she is going through right now.

Despite the situation painted, it seems as if there is no opposition to the APC’s government. What is the future of opposition, especially PDP in the scheme of things in the Nigeria politics?

Things will improve, our party will continue to bring itself together, we are not totally dead but the trauma of the presidential election of February 25 is still part of the reasons. Why it looks as if there is no opposition is because we are still in court. By the time the court takes a decision we will know.

If today, the court pronounces PDP as the winner of the presidential election, you will see quantum of actions that will begin to align with the yearnings and aspirations of the people, you will see activities that will bring about hope and aspirations for our people.

So, we are going through that and once we are done with that and justice has been served, Nigeria will change for the better, I am convinced that if Atiku had won the presidential election, things would have been a lot better for the Nigerian people. You can’t buy experience.

Atiku has enough of that and with our inter-action with him, he is ready to go, Atiku won’t spend 60 days to nominate his ministers and the list will be far different from what you have just seen on the table of the APC. Does it not bother you that we are in a very depressed economic situation and the national assembly is still looking at N70 billion as part of the money to be removed from palliative to be able to look after themselves, what patriotism is in that? And why are we doing all those things that make it look like the political class is the enemy of the people all the time.

So, for us, it is not as if there is no opposition but with the times and the resolution of the challenges of the presidential election and the general elections of February, you will see that a lot of things changed completely.

We will continue to put them to task on every of their actions. There are three other elections in the offing, Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states. What do you think about these elections considering the way INEC handled the last general elections?

The way INEC handled the last general elections, if that is exactly the same way they are going to handle the three other elections, what hope do you expect us to have? If the umpire hands are already tied, then, what exactly is going to be our expectation? But I believe that seeing the experiences across West Africa, of poorly managed electoral processes, I think our political class, the President and all of them will be very careful once again to subvert the will of the people.

We the PDP, we are going into these elections all prepared and ready and I know well that if the elections are done without interference or support for a party against the other, without our hands being tied behind our backs and say fight the enemy, then I know we are going to win. In Bayelsa, the governor is doing very well, in Kogi, the governor has actually chased everybody to the forest, and Imo State is the capital of insecurity in Nigeria.

Why would they return to their offices if they had done so badly for the past four years? We are very hopeful that things will change for better in this country.

Looking at PDP, there’s still deafen- ing silence from the camp of PDP in Ondo State, you as one of the leaders of PDP in the South-West, what do you think can be done to revive PDP?

It is the same answer that I give to the fact that our case at the Appeal Court and probably going to the Supreme Court is part of the reasons things have slowed down and the irregularities of the February election is what is still trending but overtime we are rising gradually. Last week, we went to inaugurate the caucus, it was well attended. Our leaders are coming home gradually to begin to look at what we can do to bring ourselves back, a lot of things went wrong in the past, we must admit that and we must resolve it.

Fairness, equity and justice are what drives us ahead of this moment and believe me, that’s exactly what we are going to do. It’s not only in PDP, even in the APC, you can see a lot, everybody is wondering, what’s going on there. So, let’s see, by the time the anxiety of the general elections dissipates, you will see activities everywhere, you can count on us, we are not dead at all.

We have some people who are PDP in the afternoon and APC in the night. What are you doing about these characters?

It has always been like that in the history of man, the word betrayer is not a Yoruba word alone, it is an English word which must have been something they coined in their own process of handling democracy to us but then, for those that we can identify, I think that there is a disciplinary measure against them. And those who worked against the party, they have consequences, we are still trying to put our house in order, we must admit that a lot of things have gone wrong.

And for those trying to subvert the will of the party, time will catch up with them, they can’t escape the consequences.

In Ondo State, the thinking is that the next governor should go to the South. Is your party also towing this line?

Yes, of course. We must look at what is happening in the running political party and we must look at the history of the state and know exactly how things are before, where the last governor came from and each of the senatorial district must actually find out what is best for them.

At the appointed time, PDP will find out what is best for it. But in terms of power sharing, in terms of rotation, definitely, those who have the opinion that it should go to a specific senatorial district must work as hard as possible to convince the other two senatorial districts, that is the right thing to do and the leaders will have to take a decision as to ensure that none of the three senatorial districts are cheated out of their own time.

Should we be talking about which zone to produce governor? Shouldn’t we be looking at competence, instead of zoning arrangements?

A lot of things will come into play and I am not a person that believes leadership should be defined by geography. But at the same time, like I told you fairness, equity and justice must equally come into play and there’s no way we can say there’s no senatorial district without competent and capacitor of people. It seems that some are more competent and capacitor of people than the other.

We are going to take that into consideration in all ramifications. So, it is not the question of geography alone, it’s just about the knowledge of the party, your contribution to the party.

Every other things will be considered and leadership will take its end decision and that I think is what we need to do to ensure that we rally our people and we move into that election, we readily assure that we will carry our people along.

In the South-West, we have two governors of PDP but they are not in the same camp politically. Do you think this will not affect future elections to be held in the zone?

Nothing is permanent in a political process, people are coming together, people realize and understand the fact that it is in unity we can fight and win, the house divided against itself will fall and I am very sure as we speak, efforts are being made to reconcile ourselves.

The role of PDP at this moment is to actually let the past where it is and begin to foster a new beginning that can lead us to a better future. I am confident that the two governors will work together in the nearest future and relate with one another in such way that unity can be part of what we will embrace for the future.

Which role do you think Nigeria should play, as the chairman of ECOWAS?

Listening to the people of Niger Republic, our relationship is not with one President or a presidency, our relationship is with the people of Niger republic. Nigeria and Niger share a very historical relationship that you must recognize before you take any decision. About 55 per ent of the Niger people are Kanuris, Hausas and Fulanis.

The other groups are the distinctively in control of the government for a long time and most of the time, it is when the majority are in power that military will come and interrupt and we begin to see an imposition that appears like a minority rule over majority as we see in the circumstance in Niger Republic.

A Nigerian President, who has foreign relationship, will know for sure that a war against Niger Republic is war against Nigeria. 1,200 kilometers of our boundaries across seven states of the North; from Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe, Maiduguri, Borno are all with the Niger people, so, we must as a matter of fact, make sure that we utilize diplomacy in dealing with this.

Then, how can you be strong abroad when your foreign policies have left your country in extreme poverty. It is dangerous for APC to even contemplate going abroad to come and sort out things when Nigeria is yet to be sorted out. This is not the right time for war; it is the right time for diplomacy and the right time to listen to the people of Niger Republic, so that we don’t make mistakes.

The history of the people is not the history of their rulers, if their rulers are supporting the colonialists, especially France, in taking away what belongs to Niger Republic to France and people are kicking against it, we must be careful of who we support, are we fighting EU and France or the West, or are we fighting for the Nigerians in Niger Republic.

These are some of the things we have to be careful about. Our country is in dire need, we do not have resources that we are going to spend anywhere to defend something indefensible. The Nigerians people will sort themselves out.

Are you not afraid that military rule is now taking place in West Africa?

I am afraid that the kind of democracy we are involved with, subverting election processes is the reason why military rules appear the alternative, and the only solution to it is to embrace democracy with all its tenets of freedom and the ability to produce leaders that the people want. My fear is that we are killing democracy by not just doing that and people will rebel in one form or the other. Let us pray for our country.