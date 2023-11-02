Tinubu’s Female Ministers Dress Like Beauty Pageant – Shittu

Adebayo Shittu, The former Minister of Communications on Thursday said some of the female ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet dress like beauty pageant contestants.

The former Minister who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today made the remark in reaction to President Bola Tinubu’s address to his ministers at the retreat on Wednesday.

Tinubu had during the opening of a three-day retreat for ministers and presidential aides warned that ministers who do not perform on their assignments will be shown the door.

Speaking on the development, Shittu who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2019 said there is a need for all ministers to show that they are serious about the business of governance.

“I’m happy that President Tinubu appointed several female ministers but my impression, whenever I see them on television, is as if they are going to beauty competitions based on the type of dresses they wear.”

“I think there is a need for us (APC) as a government to show more seriousness in the assignments that we have in this government,” he said.