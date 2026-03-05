Tinubu’s Executive Order 9 Puts Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector On Edge (2)

In this second part of the series on President Bola Tinubu’s Executive Order 9 on the oil and gas sector, SUCCESS NWOGU presents some of the reactions and discordant tunes trailing the Order, with many arguing against it and spotlighting its negative effects on the sector and the nation’s economy as the Presidency defends the action of the President

Presidential defence stance

But the Presidency differed with PENGASSAN and claimed Tinubu’s Executive Order, which directed stoppage of revenue deductions by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other agencies, was to correct the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that it claimed violated Nigeria’s Constitution.

It stated that the Constitution is superior to the PIA. The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said that PENGASSAN’s criticism of the Executive Order manifested a failure of the understanding of constitutional supremacy over ordinary legislation.

He described the criticism as a “knee-jerk reaction” without studying the constitutional provisions underpinning the directive.

He emphasised that the Executive Order derives its authority from Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended), which vests executive powers of the Federation in the President, including the maintenance of the Constitution and implementation of federal laws.

He contended that the Executive Order was intended to restore constitutional revenue entitlements of the Federal, State, and Local Governments, which, he claimed were “taken away in 2021 by the Petroleum Industry Act.’’

According to him, Tinubu’s order was imperative to stop revenue leakages and ensure that funds constitutionally due to all tiers of government were not diverted through statutory deductions. Onanuga said: “PENGASSAN is focusing on PIA alone.

The President’s action is based on the Nigerian Constitution, which PIA violates in allowing the deductions that the President has now stopped. PIA is not superior to our constitution. PENGASSAN should have read the constitution before making its knee-jerk reaction.

“The PIA created structural and legal channels through which substantial Federation revenues are lost through deductions, sundry charges, and fees.” The Presidency maintained that the order is necessary to plug revenue leakages and ensure that funds constitutionally due to all tiers of governments are not diverted through statutory deductions.

PENGASSAN: Direct attack on PIA

But PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association in Abuja, raised the alarm that the Executive Order No. 9 of 2026 poses a serious threat to the stability of the oil and gas industry.

He insisted that it is a “direct attack” on the PIA, adding that provisions of the order especially the directive to remit 30 per cent of profit of oil from Production Sharing Contracts directly to the Federation Account could destabilise operations within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and endanger workers’ welfare.

He warned that moving the 30% profit oil allocation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee without clearly defining how the statutory management fee would be refunded to NNPC Limited could affect the salaries of numerous PENGASSAN members.

He said: “From our own assessment, the provisions of this order is a direct attack on the PIA. If government wants to amend laws, send those laws to the National Assembly. Let stakeholders debate it. The way this executive order has been done has the ability to impact the stability we currently enjoy in the oil and gas industry.

“That 30 per cent of profit oil amounts to between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent of total revenue. It is the management fee used to pay salaries of those administering the PSCs. “There are comrades interfacing daily with Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and other operators, ensuring that Nigeria is not cheated.

How will their salaries be paid?” The PENGASSAN boss stated that oil and gas workers bear heavy social responsibilities beyond their nuclear families and lamented that the Order could worsen Nigeria’s economy. He said that recent claims of declining nflation did not reflect the economic doldrums that have been unleashed on the people.

He said that PENGASSAN had begun engagements with government officials, including the Presidential Implementation Committee, and expressed the hope that amicable resolution of the impasse would be achieved. Osifo said: “For us, there is no hidden agenda.

We don’t politicise issues. We look at how these issues will affect our members first, the industry next, and Nigerians at large. From the engagements so far, there are green lights and we believe we will be able to close the gap. “When they say inflation is reducing, it is a year-on-year comparison.

If a product moves from N5,000 to N10,000, and the next year it rises to N10,200, they celebrate that inflation has dropped. But the real issue is that prices have already doubled. “Nigerians are still feeling the heat in their pockets.

How has rising foreign reserves translated to food on the table? How has exchange rate stability improved disposable income of the average worker?” He added: “We are in a state of emergency in terms of insecurity. We should reduce plenty talk and focus on solutions. Devote more funds to security. Nigerian lives must count.

“Now that power generation has been decentralised and moved to the concurrent list, state governments no longer have excuses. Electricity must be resolved if Nigeria wants to grow in leaps and bounds. “We felt by now unresolved labour issues should have been resolved, but they are still lingering.

Efforts must be intensified as soon as possible. “When you remove your eyes from the ball, things can go wrong immediately. Government must sustain pipeline security because beyond revenue, it secures our members’ jobs.

“What we have advocated for over 20 years is the NLNG model for ownership of the nation’s refineries; 51 per cent private ownership and 49 per cent government to maintain energy security. When refineries are working before privatisation, their valuation will be much higher.”

PEWI: Significant fiscal intervention in petroleum governance framework

The Chairperson of Oil, Gas, and Energy Policy Forum and Executive Director of Emmanuel Egbogah Foundation, Prof. Wumi Iledare disclosed that the Order represents a significant fiscal intervention within Nigeria’s petroleum governance framework and signals a renewed effort to strengthen revenue transparency, reduce discretionary retention, and improve statutory remittances to the three tiers of government.

He acknowledged the administration’s stated objectives — safeguarding public revenues, curbing inefficiencies, and enhancing fiscal discipline — particularly in a period of budgetary strain and debt sustainability concerns.

Strengthening remittance accountability and improving visibility of petroleum inflows to the Federation Account are legitimate public finance priorities.

He, however, noted that certain aspects of the Executive Order intersect directly with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021: The Frontier Exploration Fund, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, and existing Production Sharing Contract (PSC) fiscal structures are statutory constructs established by the National Assembly.

He argued that while executive authority under Section 5 of the Constitution empowers the President to implement and enforce laws, substantive alterations to statutory fiscal frameworks may require legislative amendment to ensure constitutional alignment and institutional certainty.

According to him, the technical importance of distinguishing between: Contractual revenue allocations embedded in PSC agreements; Corporate retained earnings of NNPC Limited; and Statutory earmarked funds created under the PIA.

Iledare said: “Clarity in these distinctions is critical to avoid conflating contractual entitlements with discretionary fiscal practices. “On the question of direct remittance of royalty oil, tax oil, and profit oil to the Federation Account, PEWI recognises the potential benefits in enhancing transparency and reducing intermediation.

However, implementation must be carefully sequenced to preserve contractual stability and avoid unintended legal or investor confidence challenges.

“The initiative also observes that the structural dual role of NNPC Limited — as both commercial operator and concessionaire under certain arrangements — has long presented institutional tensions within the post-PIA framework.

Any reform aimed at reinforcing NNPC’s commercial identity must be anchored in legal clarity and predictable governance mechanisms.”

He suggested prompt legislative consultation to ensure statutory coherence; transparent stakeholder engagement with operators and investors; clear implementation guidelines to safeguard contractual obligations and a sequenced reform approach that balances fiscal urgency with institutional stability.

He further stated that Nigeria’s petroleum sector remains central to national economic stability, adding that reforms that improve transparency and fiscal integrity are welcome.

“However, sustainable reform must align with constitutional processes, statutory frameworks, and investor predictability,” he said.

Obele: Realignment with statutory law, institutional stability needed

Another energy expert, Dr. Joseph Obele warned that the Executive Order 9 will automatically recalibrate the thinking of the NNPC Ltd management towards making the refineries functional and commercially viable.

He stated that while the Executive Order aims to enhance fiscal transparency and safeguard national revenue, sustainable reform of the oil and gas sector requires alignment with statutory law, institutional stability, and investor confidence.

According to him, constructive dialogue between the Executive, the National Assembly, industry stakeholders, and labour unions is essential to reconcile areas of controversy and also to strengthen Nigeria’s economic foundation. He stated that the Executive Order appeared to contradict certain provisions of the PIA, particularly Sections 8, 9, and 64, thereby creating potential legal and regulatory concerns.

He, however, identified positive implications of the Executive Order No. 9 of 2026. He observed that it will increase revenue to government, as according to him, centralising oil and gas revenues into the Federation Account may increase allocations to federal, state, and local governments, thereby strengthening public finance.

He said it will lead to improved transparency and accountability, adding that direct remittance reduces off-budget deductions and enhances public oversight of petroleum revenues.

Obele said the Order will lead to stronger budget stability and noted that predictable revenue flows improve fiscal planning, debt servicing capacity, and macroeconomic management.

He further said that it will reduce revenue leakages as according to him, eliminating certain retained fees and ring-fenced funds may block financial loopholes and ensure full remittance of national resources. He also said that it will strengthening the commercial mandate of the nation’s oil company.

According to him, the Order may compel NNPC Limited to operate strictly as a commercial entity, focusing on profitability and cost efficiency, rather than relying on retained government funds.

The energy expert stated that the directive may encourage the national oil company to prioritise the operational revival of governmentowned refineries, as he stated that revenue generation will become critical for meeting salaries and operational obligations.

Obele, however, noted the negative implications of the Executive Order, as he argued that there are legal and regulatory uncertainty. He warned that if perceived as overriding Sections 8, 9, and 64 of the PIA 2021, the Order may create uncertainty within Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory framework, potentially affecting investor confidence.

He warned that changes to established fiscal structures may weaken NNPC Limited’s operational flexibility and discourage long-term capital investment, with possible implications for jobs and sector growth.

He also raised the alarm that NNPC Limited and its subsidiaries may experience workforce reductions as part of cost-cutting measures and that perceived instability in the regulatory environment may discourage foreign investors from committing long-term capital to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

CBN: Improvement of fiscal revenue

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, noted that Tinubu’s executive order on direct oil remittance to the federation account would improve fiscal revenue.

Speaking at a briefing after CBN’s 304th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), he said members of the MPC support the executive order. He said: “Members welcomed the issue of Presidential Executive Order 09, which redirects oil and gas revenue into the federation account. “The committee acknowledges the potential impact of the order on improving fiscal revenue and accretion to reserves,’’ he disclosed.

Bello: Bold, constitutionally grounded

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, described the Executive Order as a bold, constitutionally grounded, and fiscally transformative intervention aimed at restoring transparency, eliminating revenue leakages, and strengthening the revenue base of the three tiers of government.

According to him, before this Executive Order, many structural and legal provisions within the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) created channels through which substantial Federation revenues were subject to multiple deductions, including management fees, frontier exploration allocations, and other layered charges.

#He stated that these deductions significantly reduced net remittances to the Federation Account and constrained fiscal capacity across the federal, state, and local governments.

He said the Commission has consistently advocated the review of statutory and regulatory provisions that create opportunities for revenue leakage, erosion, or retention outside the Federation Account, as evidenced by the recent Retreat held on February 9, 20226 in Enugu State.

He added that the Executive Order has now decisively addressed these structural concerns. He further said the reform was timely and necessary, particularly in the light of the pressing fiscal demands facing the nation, including security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, the energy transition, and economic stabilisation.

Shehu said: “By freeing revenues previously subjected to layered deductions and fragmented oversight, the Executive Order enhances transparency, improves cash flow predictability, strengthens fiscal federalism, and restores the constitutional revenue rights of the Federal, State, and Local Governments.

“The reform significantly enhances the Commission’s ability to discharge its constitutional mandate under Paragraph 32 of Part I of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, particularly in monitoring the accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account.

“With this Executive Order, the constitutional architecture of revenue remittance is strengthened. It closes structural leakages, eliminates duplicative deductions, and ensures that revenues due to the Federation are remitted transparently.

This directly supports the Commission’s oversight and monitoring responsibilities.” He assured of RMAFC commitment to working collaboratively with all relevant institutions to ensure the effective implementation of this Executive Order and to safeguard the integrity of the Federation Account for the benefit of all Nigerians.

PETROAN: Reform-driven step to boost accountability, investors’ confidence

President of Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, said the Order is a reform-driven step to boost accountability and investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector.

According to him, it is a courageous decision that strengthens accountability while deepening reforms within the oil and gas industry.

He stated that the order mandating the NNPC Limited to remit revenues directly to the Federation Account aligned with global best practices and would reinforce NNPC Limited’s transformation into a commercially disciplined company.

He said that transparent revenue management was key to improving Nigeria’s economic credibility and attractiveness to both local and foreign investors.

Oyebode: Called for patient while waiting for release of guidelines

The Chairman of the Forum of State Commissioners of Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, said the Executive Order will not destabilise NNPC Limited’s operations. Oyebode, who is also the Commissioner for Finance for the Ekiti State Government, while speaking on Arise TV News recently noted that the sums involved were small relative to the company’s reported scale.

According to him, investor concerns would depend on implementation details, noting the government had set up an implementation committee and urging stakeholders to wait for its guidelines.

He said: “NNPC, if we go by its audited financial statements, made a profit of N4.5tn in 2024,” adding that in a company with revenues he put at about N45tn, “what we’re talking about here is a small amount.

“At the heart of the matter, if there are any legal concerns, the best thing to do is for the relevant parties to approach the courts for an interpretation. “If there are valid agreements, contracts in place, it will not affect the repayment of those contracts. We should wait for their guidelines before coming to a conclusion.”

He argued that the Executive Order 9 on direct remittance of oil and gas revenues would add only about N1.5tn to the Federation Account.

According to him, the bigger issue is enforcing constitutional custody of federation revenues and fixing leakages created by the Petroleum Industry Act framework. He stated that even that figure must be seen against the scale of inflows into the Federation Account.

According to him, “In monetary terms, this is not even a significant increase to the Federation Account. In total, from the management fee, frontier exploration fee and the gas flaring penalties, we estimate approximately N1.5tn will be added to the Federation Account.

“If you assume that’s an account that gets upwards of N30tn per annum, you can do the math. It’s a single-digit impact in terms of growth on the Federation Account. But that’s not the point. “It’s not about states getting more revenue. It’s about adherence to the constitution.

It’s about doing what is proper.’’ Oyebode further contended that the most consequential leakages may sit outside the specific items targeted by EO9, pointing to what he termed a sharp fall in joint venture inflows after the Petroleum Industry Act.

“If you look at the impact of PIA on JVs, pre-PIA, JVs contributed circa $12bn to the federation. Post-PIA, that number has come down to about $2bn,” he said. “That’s an area that no one is even talking about, the transfer of the JV assets without proper valuation, without proper governance,” he said.