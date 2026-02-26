Tinubu’s Executive Order 9 Puts Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector On Edge (1)

In what appears to be a deft move, the Federal Government last week took everyone, particularly stakeholders and operators, in the oil and gas sector by surprise when President Bola Tinubu signed Executive Order 9, which effectively brings about recalibration of structure and operations of NNPCL and others in the sector

Background

Background

The recent Executive Order (EO9) of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been greeted with divergent opinions. While some lauded the President for the order in their belief that it will have a positive impact in the oil and gas sector, others caution against such a move, adding that it could stifle the sector and by extension Nigeria’s economic development.

The order short titled; Presidential Executive Order to Safeguard Federation Oil and Gas Revenues and Provide Regulatory Clarity, 2026, was contained in the Official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – No 33, Vol 113, dated February 13, 2026.

Provisions of EO9

The order among other provisions suspended the payment to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) of the 30% on profit oil and profit gas revenue due to the Federation for the management of Production Sharing, Profit Sharing and Risk Service Contracts.

It reads: “Whereas, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered) vests the ownership, entire property in, control of and derivative rights or interests in all minerals, mineral oils and natural gas in, under or upon any land in Nigeria or in, under and upon the territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone of Nigeria in the Governments of the Federation;

Whereas, by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered), the derivative rights and interest in the said minerals and mineral oils and natural gas including monies and revenues which accrue from any dealings in such property shall accrue to the Governments of the Federation and be paid into the Federation Account for distribution between the Federal, States and Local Governments on such terms and in such manner as may be prescribed by the National Assembly;

“Whereas, the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 was enacted with the broad objective of reforming the oil and gas sector for the purpose of ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the management of the petroleum resources of the nation and providing increased revenue for the Governments of the Federation;

“Whereas, the current fiscal architecture under the Petroleum Industry Act has created opaque and structural channels through which substantial revenues of the Federation are diverted away from the Federation Account, notably at a time of mounting fiscal pressures and difficulties in the implementation of Federal and States’ budgets;

“Whereas, these deductions are inconsistent with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered) and unconstitutionally expropriate funds at the expense of the Federation which funds are otherwise due to the Federation Account for the benefit of all Nigerians;

“Whereas, notwithstanding relatively stable production levels and market prices, the Federation has continued to experience a sustained decline in net oil revenue inflows, thereby depriving the Governments of the Federation of the funds to deliver essential public services to the citizens of Nigeria.”

Notations of EO9

It observed that the continuing decline in oil revenue inflows is largely attributable to the various off-budget allocations and deductions which are embedded in the Petroleum Industry Act as management fees and other sundry funds.

It also noted that these fees and funds are hugely duplicative and far exceed global benchmarks and thresholds, with the result that more than two-thirds of potential remittances are effectively diverted away from the Federation Account.

It further noted that issues of fragmented oversights, misalignment of governance responsibilities, and other regulatory impediments continue to hamper and undermine the realisation of the set objectives under the PIA and impact on remittances to the Federation Account.

According to the Order, it is imperative to provide clarity and regulatory stability in the oil and gas sector by delineating the regulatory responsibilities between the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Authority) as it relates to integrated petroleum operations.

It added that it is conscious of the need to reduce and correct inefficiencies and wastages in the management of oil and gas resources by eliminating all observed fiscal leakages as well as any administrative, operational and regulatory impediments to growth within the sector without compromising standards.

If further stated that pursuant to the powers conferred on the President under section 3(1), (4) and (5) of the Petroleum Industry Act,2021,and section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), Tinubu, being the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, hereby order and make the following fiscal and regulatory directives.

Directives

NNPC Limited shall suspend the collection and management of the 30% of the profit oil and gas allocated to the Frontier Exploration Fund (FEF) managed by the Commission.

“NNPC Limited shall ensure that the 30% profit oil and gas from Production Sharing, Profit Sharing and Risk Service Contracts currently earmarked for the FEF is henceforth transferred to the Federation Account.

The payment to NNPC Limited of the 30% on profit oil and profit gas revenues due to the Federation for the management of Production Sharing, Profit Sharing, and Risk Service Contracts is suspended with immediate effect.

The President further ordered that NNPC Limited shall henceforth transfer all profit oil and profit gas revenues it received as concessionaire/government representative in Production Sharing, Profit Sharing and Risk Service Contracts, to the Federation Account.

He further directed that all operators/contractors of oil and gas assets held under production sharing contract shall, from the date of this Order, pay over the Royalty Oil, Tax Oil, Profit Oil, and Profit Gas and any other interest howsoever described which is due to the Government of the Federation directly and engross to the Federation Account.

The President further directed that Commission shall, from the date of this Order, pay the proceeds from all penalties imposed on operators for flaring gas, into the Federation Account and cease payment of such proceeds into the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

He also ordered that all expenditure from the MDGIF shall be conducted in line with extant public procurement laws, policies and regulations. The order stated that Commission shall serve as the interface with licensees and lessees in respect of integrated operations where upstream and midstream petroleum operations are fully combined.

It added that the Commission and the Authority shall within two weeks of the coming into force of this Order, constitute a Joint Project Team responsible for technical regulation of integrated operations.

Creation of Joint Project

Team It specified that the Joint Project Team shall develop guidelines for the operation of integrated facilities; identify the appropriate licences, permits and fees applicable to each activity; facilitate information and data sharing to ensure a harmonised regulatory treatment of the integrated facility; and propose an appropriate framework for the allocation of regulatory fees between the Commission and Authority, based on the classification of activities and the agreed regulatory framework.

It clarified that the Joint Project Team shall develop guidelines for the operation of integrated facilities; identify the appropriate licences, permits and fees applicable to each activity; and facilitate information and data sharing to ensure a harmonised regulatory treatment of the integrated facility.

It also proposes an appropriate framework for the allocation of regulatory fees between the Commission and Authority, based on the classification of activities and the agreed regulatory framework. In addition, it will have common ownership and operatorship.

It however, clarified that the following midstream facilities are excluded from being categorised as part of integrated operations- Gasto-Liquid (GTL) Plants, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Plants, refineries, Petrochemical and Fertilizer Plants, gas processing and central processing that refrigerated, conditions, due points and processes gas into marketable products such as lean gas, LPG, propane, butane and NGLs, and facilities to compress, transport and deliver compressed natural gas.

According to the Order, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy shall oversee the work of the Joint Project Team, including the development of the guidelines, the proposed allocation of regulatory fees, and the resolution of inter-agency issues arising from the regulation of integrated petroleum operations.

It further stated that an implementation committee to oversee and ensure the effective and coordinated implementation of the Order is constituted.

Composition of implementation committee

It explained that the implementation Committee shall comprise: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Minister of Budget and National Planning; Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil); Chairman, Nigeria Revenue Service; Special Adviser to the President on Energy; and Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation-to provide secretariat to the Committee.

It further clarified that the Implementation Committee shall coordinate inter-ministerial and inter-agency actions required for the implementation of this order; monitor compliance with the provisions of the order by relevant institutions and agencies; and provide periodic implementation updates and recommendations to the President.

According to it, all ministries, departments, agencies, and government-owned entities to which the Order applies shall cooperate fully with, and provide such information as may be required by the Implementation Committee for the purpose of carrying out its mandate.

It categorically stated that the Order shall take effect immediately. It clarified that in the Order; “integrated operations” means petroleum operations that are integrated, such that they-can demonstrate clear operational linkage between different stages, ensuring that each phase contributes directly to the exploration, production and ultimately export of unprocessed petroleum; and have all the operations located in a single place or a continuum or strategically clustered to support seamless integration of operations.’’

PENGASSAN: An aberration that could stifle Nigeria’s growth

President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, picked holes in the Executive Order and said it was an aberration and that it could stifle Nigeria’s growth.

He stated that the association was troubled when it saw the Executive Order that was projected to safeguard the federation’s oil and gas revenue and to provide regulatory clarity.

He stated that PENGASSAN and the senior staff association in the oil and gas industry work with all the stakeholders, PENGASSAN’s sister union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG); Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), national oil company (Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited) and other stakeholders, in order to continuously safeguard the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

He recalled that PENGASSAN played a very active role during the formative stage of the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA). He said: “We were there during the public hearing. After the public hearing, we met with all principal officers of the National Assembly so that we would have a law that is far-reaching.

“So that we would have a law that would be able to stabilize the oil and gas industry, that would have a law that would be able to incentivize investment, that we would have a law that would bring investors from different parts of the world to Nigeria, knowing that there is high competition today, globally, for petrol dollars, the international oil companies, (IOCs) and even the indigenous oil companies, they are very keen about the rule of engagement, because if the rule of engagement is not clear, they would rather take their petrol dollars outside the shores of our country.

“For us, as PENGASSAN, what is our interest? Our interest is that this industry will survive. This industry must continuously be a going concern. This industry that we have today in Nigeria, that has sustained our economy for over 15 years, we must do everything possible to protect it.

And that is actually our interest, because it is when the industry survives that our members will be able. I mean, that we’ll have more members. Our members will be protected when the industry grows. Our members will be safeguarded when the companies are there.

“That is why, PENGASSAN, we followed up clearly during the PIA phase to ensure that we have a law that civilizes the industry. Yes, when the PIA was passed, it had some limitations. We acknowledge that. There is no law in the world that is 100% perfect.

But we had the belief that with that piece of legislation, that there will be some level of certainty in the industry, that the people that are coming to invest will know what the rules of engagement are.” He stated that 10 years before PIA was enacted, the investment in the industry went down.

He added that the number of rigs, or rigs counts, reduced in Nigeria drastically because of the uncertainty that was imposed in the industry. He said that consequently when the PIA became operational, some investments started trickling in. Noting; ‘‘But some of the events that have happened recently are quite troubling.

One of them was the press release by Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga. Yes, we acknowledge that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has the right to enact executive orders.

“We know that the President of the Federal Republic has a duty and responsibility to protect and safeguard the industry. But we strongly believe that in this particular case, that the President has been misled. “We strongly believe that the people that are advising the President, did not actually tell him the entire truth.

Because the President that we know is someone who is traveling all over the world to bring about investment. He’s someone that is moving from one part of the country to another, and one part of the world to another, to bring in investors to ensure that Nigeria’s economy thrives.

“If the President was exposed to the entire truth regarding his recent executive order, we know that he would have acted otherwise. Because being somebody that has worked in the industry, being somebody that has worked in ExxonMobil in the past, being somebody that has understood how this industry has evolved over time, he wouldn’t have appended a signature to that executive order.”

He said that the Executive Order cannot supersede the law of the land. Adding that it cannot override the provision of a law. Osifo warned that the Executive Order if not rescinded could scare foreign investors and prevent Nigeria from getting foreign financial inflows as according to him, the foreign investors will view Nigeria as a country where there is uncertainty of its laws and so unpredictable investment environment.

According to him: “It is just as if the President will wake up tomorrow and sign an executive order to decrease the government contribution in pension from the 10% government contribution today to 2%. Can that happen? No. So this is similar to that.

The Executive Order that was signed by the President is a direct attack of the provisions of the PIA. “The provisions of the PIA are Section 8 of the PIA, Section 9 of the PIA, and Section 54 of the PIA. It’s a direct attack. What the President has done is that he has used an Executive Order to set aside a law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

That is exactly what the President has done. “This is quite troubling because what are we telling the investors? What are we telling the international community? What is the signal that we are sending out there that just with an Executive Order you can set aside a law of the land? “This is an aberration.

This should never have happened because at this time today, the President is telling Nigerians and he’s also telling the international community that he can sit down one day and use a law to set aside even the ground law. That he can sit down one day and use a law to set aside the provisions of our extant laws. “That this is not how it should be.

That is why we believe that the President was misled because if this sails through, what is going to happen is that the international community are going to lose faith in the PIA because they will think that tomorrow, that the royalty that they are paying presently, that the executive can wake up with an Executive Order and you jack it up. That he can wake up tomorrow and set aside a lot of other provisions that have safeguarded their investment.

So, what this is signalling is troubling.” He discovered that there are also some provisions in the Executive Order that are incorrect. Saying; ‘‘Because it was stated that the revenue that comes from the production sharing contract goes to NNPC. No, it is not correct. It is not correct in any way.

The actual percentage that gets to NNPC eventually is somewhere below 2%. The calculations are not right. “Why are we bothered beyond the fact that what it is signalling is wrong? Why are we bothered beyond the fact that what the President has done is to set aside the law that it took Nigeria as a country over 10 years to enact?

“We are bothered because today we have our members in NNPC. Our members in NNPC today are close to 4,000 Nigerians working there.

Then we have the entire staff, if this is allowed to sail through, the way it is today, I can tell you that in the next few months, our members are in danger of being declared as redundant because the company may not be able to meet its obligations to our members.

“So, it’s going to bring about a lot of challenges in the industry, a lot of industrial relations issues in the industry. This is another reason why we are worried. This is another reason why we felt that some of the provisions that were propagated to the President in that Executive Order that he signed, were not correct.

“For example, they said that 30% of the Frontier Exploration Fund goes to NNPC Limited. It’s not correct. That money does not actually go to NNPC. There is a Frontier Exploration Fund. It doesn’t go to NNPC.

Then also, it was also assumed that the royalties and all that goes to Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and that it goes to the Government. ‘‘We think that with immediate effect, the President should recall that Executive Order, and have a second look at it.”