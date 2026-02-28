Tinubu’s Executive Order 9, Bold Step In Fiscal Reform –NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that President Bola Tinubu’s Executive Order 9 is a bold step in the on-going fiscal reforms to improve financial transparency, strengthen accountability systems targetted to mobilise resources for the much-needed development for the benefit of citizens.

The Executive Order had mandated the direct remittances of all revenues accruable to the government from tax oil, profit oil, profit gas, and royalty oil from Production Sharing Contracts, profit sharing, and risk service contracts to the Federation.

Executive Secretary, NEITI, Musa Sarkin Adar, in a statement yesterday, opined that the presidential directive is consistent with both the text and intention of Section 162 of Nigeria’s constitution.

He added that the executive order clearly falls in line with NEITI’S longstanding advocacy for all revenues accruable to the government to be paid into the Federation Account in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

He further noted that in a special report previously published by NEITI in 2017 titled “Unremitted Funds, Economic Recovery and Oil Sector Reform”, the agency revealed that more than $20 billion of remittances due to the Federation had yet to be remitted declaring that this non-remittance was a significant contributor to government’s fiscal challenges within the period.

He said that these revelations led to the government’s high-level engagement by both the executive and legislature, causing NEITI to explore the recovery of these funds and to consider necessary reforms to end the practice.

According to him, the presidential directive is therefore a reflection of the actualization of a major milestone of EITI implementation in Nigeria.

Adar said: “NEITI recognizes that the Petroleum Industry Act, which was achieved after more than two decades of stakeholders’ painstaking efforts, remains the primary legislation for the oil and gas industry and NEITI’s relentless commitment to the enactment of the PIA is well documented.”