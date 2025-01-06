Tinubu’s Enugu Visit, Game Changer –Okupe

Share

A former presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, has described President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to Enugu on Saturday as a game changer.

Okupe, in a statement yesterday in Lagos, said: “The visit of President Bola Tinubu to Enugu on Saturday is a major game changer.”

“Any objective observer can easily discern President Tinubu’s open heartedness and unrestrained affection for the South-East.

“He (Tinubu) spoke openly and candidly from his heart and made very significant commitments for support for developmental projects in the south east.”

According to him, without any equivocation, the South-East deserves the attention and support of any fair- minded President Okupe, a former DirectorGeneral of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, said any Nigerian of goodwill would commend Tinubu’s genuine good gestures to the South-East.

He said: ‘Without any iota of doubt, the age -long mantra, which was very dear to the late Igbo leader, Chief Od – umegwu Ojukwu, that ‘the absence of an east-west political alliance is a potential existential threat to the unity and stability of Nigeria’is an all time truism.

