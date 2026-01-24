Tinubu’s Endorsement Won’t Sway South East Voters – ADC Chieftain

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Comrade Adolphus Ude, has dismissed the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election by South-East governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the governors lack the capacity to deliver votes in the region.

Ude, the National Coordinator of ADC LikeMinds and a founding Deputy Chairman of the APC in Enugu State in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the endorsement was driven by personal interests and had no grassroots value.

While arguing that no amount of propaganda could convince Igbos that Tinubu’s administration represents inclusion or fairness, Ude faulted the governors for endorsing the president without addressing alleged post-election attacks on Igbo properties in Lagos State.

He said: “In 2023, APC did not win the SouthEast. Has anything changed? No amount of propaganda or media hype could make the governors convince Igbos at the grassroots level to believe that Tinubu will liberate them from marginalisation and offer them a sense of belonging.

“In our last press release, we made reference to the destruction of Igbo properties in Lagos because of the way they voted in 2023.

Has anything changed? “Yet, the governors are sitting in their comfort zone, issuing press statements, endorsing the President without going to Lagos to see their brothers and sisters who have been rendered homeless.”

Ude dismissed claims that the endorsement was meant to reconnect the South-East to the centre, warning that a blanket endorsement was against Igbo interests saying, given Tinubu a blanket endorsement is not in Igbo interest.”

He also accused the APC of stifling opposition parties, stressing that democracy cannot thrive without a strong opposition.