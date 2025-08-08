Tinubu’s Endorsement: PDP Threatens To Sanction Wike, Fayose, Others

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and other members of the party who are endorsing President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

Wike and former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, have consistently maintained that they will support President Tinubu‘s reelection in 2027.

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, also expressed concern at the persistent public media attacks against the party by some prominent members through their actions and utterances.

The party stated that the public declaration of support and willingness to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election by PDP members is a violation of the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) and constitutes a serious threat to the stability and sustenance of the party.

It noted that Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution provides that “no member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected government.”

According to the statement, the “anti-party activities have continued to impact negatively on the PDP, leading to division, disaffection and heavy haemorrhaging of members with the capacity to diminish our party’s electoral fortune if not immediately checked.

“In the light of the foregoing and the instancy of protecting and preserving the existence of our party and its electoral fortune, the NWC, pursuant to the provisions of Section 59 (1) of the PDP Constitution hereby issues a strong reprimand against such anti-party activities and cautions those involved to retrace their steps or face stiffer sanctions as provided in the PDP Constitution.”

It called on PDP members “to remain loyal, focused and continue to work assiduously towards the successful conduct of the PDP National Convention scheduled to hold on the 15th and 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.”