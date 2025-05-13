Tinubu’s Endorsement: Opposition Joins the Fray

Share

FELIX NWANERI writes on opposition figures’ endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term even when their respective political parties are strategisiing on how to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election

The build-up to the 2027 presidential election is gathering momentum as individuals and political support groups have started testing the political waters with endorsements of their preferred choices for the country’s number one position.

These groups and individuals have also stepped-up consultations with relevant political stakeholders for possible alignment and re-alignment of political forces.

While some are of the view that the moves are meant to feel the pulse of the people regarding ambitions of some presidential hopefuls, there is no doubt that the campaigns for the 2027 presidential election have commenced.

Leading the endorsement game are mostly supporters of President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections as well as his Labour Paty (LP) counterpart, Mr. Peter Obi.

While the trio and other personalities being urged by their supporters and other interest groups to join the presidential race have not publicly declared their intentions, the political picture is becoming clearer given recent developments in the polity.

For instance, some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have not only kick-started a second term campaign for President Tinubu but have declared that there will be no vacancy in Aso Rock (as the presidential villa is also known) in 2027.

Recall that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, blew the lid of Tinubu’s second term bid, while addressing state governors and federal lawmakers, who paid Sallah homage to the President at his residence in Lagos during the Eid el Kabir celebration in April last year.

“As you coast home to victory for a second term, may all the governors seated here also coast home to a second term victory in their states,” Akpabio proclaimed. thereby setting the tone for an early push for Tinubu’s reelection bid.

At the gathering were 27 governors from across party divides, former governors and the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly – Senate and House of Representatives.

A subsequent declaration by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, that there will be no vacancy in Aso Rock come 2027 urther gave credence to the belief that the President’s re-election bid has been launched.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who spoke in like manner in an interview, particularly advised politicians of Northern extraction, including Atiku, to wait till 2031 for another presidential bid.

Although Aukme acknowledged that individuals have the right to aspire for positions, he predicated his stand on the power shift arrangement between the North and South. His words: People have a right to form alliances but my candid advice to my people in the North is this:

As you form your alliances, it is okay and fine but make sure your candidates are also from the South because that is one thing that will guarantee our territorial integrity and unity…

I appealed with my brothers in the North to wait till 2031 to run for presidential election.” In what many described as a veil message to Atiku, Akume said: “It is not yet the time for the North; this has been my appeal to them. Let us not destroy our country because of personal ambition.

If it is the will of God, at 90, you can still be president of this country. If it is not His will, you will never be. But my advice, and this has been consistent, is that let us not rock the boat. Let us allow this power to reside in the South for eight years and from there it will come to the North.

To do otherwise, honestly is to destroy this country.” But in what appears a departure from the norm, some members of the opposition political parties have equally joined the fray by endorsing the President for a second term.

Notable among these opposition politicians are the governors of Akwa Ibom and Anambra states, Umoh Eno and Charles Soludo. Soludo, who made his position public during Tinubu’s visit to Anambra State, also declared that the President has agreed to be the candidate of his party – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2027 presidential election.

The Anambra governor, who would be seeking a second term in the November governorship election in his state, emphasised that APGA and the president’s party, All Progressives Congress (APC), will work together, adding that the two political parties shared a common belief in progressivism.

His words: “Our support for President Tinubu is rooted in the history on the principles of progressivism and progressive ideology and in 2011 APGA supported the party that owned the government at the centre and this has continued to date and I wish to announce that it has not changed.

“In the spirit of Awoism and Michael Okpara, we share the same vision of true federalism, which you, Mr President, fought for at a very high cost.

We as a party announce that we shall continue in that stead to support the party at the centre.” Eno, who was the first governor of opposition extraction to publicly endorse the President for a second term, while speaking at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos to Calabar highway, last month, maintained that Tinubu cannot start the project and leave it uncompleted.

The Akwa Ibom governor, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, added that he and the people of the South-South state are solidly behind him and that they will support him to remain in power till 2031. The governor described Tinubu as a people-loving president, saying: “Let me end by assuring that our President (Tinubu), our people-loving president, who will complete eight years because we are going to stand by him.

“My leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not allow Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to turn to another East-West road. He is a father and a promise keeper.” Governor Eno, who prayed God to give Tinubu good health to complete the works he has started.

The governor added that he will continue to cooperate with Tinubu’s administration. While the PDP was silent over the Akwa Ibom’s endorsement of President Tinubu, the founding National Chairman of the APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, in swift reaction to Soludo position, said it is regrettable that such endorsement is coming from a governor, whose selfish acts have not only ridiculed but ruined the party.

His words: “I wish to state without equivocation that all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the people of Anambra State and Ndigbo in general, welcomed wholeheartedly and with great joy the state visit of President Tinubu to Anambra State on Thursday. “Prof. Soludo, as the governor of Anambra State, was at liberty to vaunt his accomplishments at such auspicious occasion.

However, he overreached himself when he assured the President that APGA would adopt him for the 2027 presidential election. He even claimed that APGA had a policy of such adoption since 2011, when Governor Peter Obi publicly adopted President Goodluck Jonathan for the presidential election of that year.

“APGA has suffered several misrepresentations by self-serving and selfish governors, who unscrupulously demonstrated unconscionable ingratitude to the party that provided them the platform to realize their life ambition of becoming governor of their states. Prof. Soludo lacks the capacity to make such monumental commitment on behalf of APGA.”

While Okorie noted that Rochas Okorocha as governor of Imo State did the same thing when he claimed that APGA joined the APC merger in 2013 when only himself and his followers joined the then newly registered APC, a foundation member of the ruling party and immediate past Director General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who rose in defence of Soludo, described the Anambra governor’s action as welcome development.

Okechukwu, who spoke to journalists in Enugu, described the move as “strategic renewal of the Zikist Alliance of the 50s, when Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was a member of Western House of Assembly and Malam Umaru Altine from Sokoto was elected first mayor of Enugu City and NPN/NPP Alliance of the Second Republic.”

He added: “This is masterstroke foundation of Nigeria, which needs renewal today; instead of ultra-polarisarion and ethno-nationalism. I salute Governor Soludo.

This was my position back in 2003, when we elected Dr. Chuba Okadigbo as Buhari’s vice presidential candidate; that Ndigbo should neither disengage nor put all their eggs in one PDP’s basket. This is, especially, when Ndigbo reside and invest in all the nooks and crannies of our dear country.”

