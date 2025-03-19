Share

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has unequivocally condemned President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The decision, the opposition party said, not only undermines the democratic framework of our nation but also constitutes a serious breach of the 1999 Constitution, which serves as the bedrock of Nigeria’s governance system.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, Ngozi Odu and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

National Publicity Secretary of PRP Muhammed Ishaq, said Tinubu’s actions reflect a dangerous and unconstitutional overreach of executive power.

Ishaq called on the National Assembly to uphold its constitutional duty by categorically rejecting what he described as an unconstitutional action.

According to Ishaq, it is imperative that the National Assembly acts decisively to reaffirm the principles of democratic governance and the rule of law.

The approval of a state of emergency, he said, must be based on solid constitutional grounds, and not on political expediency or conjecture.

The opposition party also demanded a commitment from the National Assembly to safeguard the democratic process by investigating and nullifying this “illegal suspension” of democratically elected government officials in Rivers State.

The party demanded a serious review of the President’s purported Declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State against the extant constitutional provisions to determine whether or not his action amounts to an impeachable offence, and if so, to commence proceedings accordingly.

“According to Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, the President may declare a state of emergency under specific and stringent conditions. However, this provision does not grant the authority to unilaterally suspend or remove elected state officials. Such actions are a direct affront to the principles of democracy and the rule of law, which have been painstakingly established in our nation.

“We note with grave concern that the political tensions and alleged issues leading to this declaration do not rise to the level of a constitutional crisis that would warrant the suspension of an entire state government.

“The disputes that have arisen within Rivers State are political in nature and should be resolved through established constitutional mechanisms, such as the judiciary, rather than through executive fiat.

“Legally, the declaration of emergency in any state is dependent on the confirmation of the National Assembly. To remove a democratically elected official under the guise of emergency powers sets a perilous precedent that could lead to future abuses by the executive branch.

“The PRP emphasizes that the essential tenet of democracy is the recognition and respect of the electorate’s choice.

“No citizen should live in fear that their duly elected leaders can be dismissed by unilateral and arbitrary decisions from the Presidency,” he said.

The PRP demanded the immediate reinstatement of Governor Fubara, his Deputy, and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The party also called for a comprehensive review of the President’s actions to ensure accountability and adherence to the Constitution.

The PRP further reaffirmed its commitment to protect Nigeria’s democracy and uphold the Constitution.

It therefore called l on all citizens, civil society organizations, and the international community to denounce this executive overreach and advocate for the restoration of democratic governance in Rivers State.

