Tinubu’s Emergency On Police, Security Training Institutions Has Rekindled Our Hope – Police

The Commandant of the Police Detectives College, Enugu, Commissioner of Police (CP) Rosemary Collins, has commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing a committee to revamp training institutions of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) across the country.

CP Collins described the initiative, chaired by the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, as a morale booster for officers and men in uniform, and a demonstration of President Tinubu’s genuine concern for the welfare and professional development of security personnel.

She gave the commendation during an on-the-spot assessment of the NSCDC training facility in Oji River Local Government Area and the Police Detectives College, Enugu, by the Mbah-led committee on Sunday.

“This initiative has rekindled our hope and strengthened our resolve to serve the nation with renewed passion and dedication. We are grateful to the President for remembering the security agencies and prioritising our welfare and training. We assure the nation that we will continue to give our best and will not disappoint,” CP Collins stated.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Mbah explained that President Tinubu’s decision to modernise security training facilities was driven by his commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and improving the capacity and welfare of officers.

“As you may already know, this is an ongoing fact-finding mission, a national mission personally instituted by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, who inaugurated the Ad Hoc Committee at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on the 23rd of October.

“The Committee is mandated to oversee the overhaul of all training institutions for both the Police and the NSCDC. We divided ourselves into two teams, one for the North and another for the South. I lead the southern team, and we have visited several training centres, including the NSCDC facility here in Oji River,” the governor said.

Governor Mbah decried the deplorable state of some facilities, describing them as unfit for training officers tasked with protecting lives and property.

He noted that the President found the situation unacceptable and had directed an urgent intervention to renovate, re-equip, and restructure the institutions to meet global standards.