Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration On Security Academic – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has described President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a security emergency, as well as the ordering of army and police recruitment, as an academic exercise, which would not produce any meaningful result.

Adebayo, in a statement, stressed that previous Commanders in Chief had declared an emergency on security since 2008 when Boko Haram started the terrorism, which has not been lifted, insisting that declaring another security emergency now is just academic.

He lamented that the president was not looking at where the problem lies because, according to him, the problem does not just lie in the number, but in command and control.

“And he is the Commander in Chief, but he has not been a good Commander in Chief. You need the command and control of the recruitment in such a way that it is a replacement process that expands the army process.

“And you need to make sure you deploy those who are really there in the armed forces properly and give them the needed tools to operate optimally.

“So just saying you are going to do recruitment is not going to answer the battlefield challenges now. That’s a long-term plan.

“What the president needs to do now is to pay more attention to the armed forces, give operational orders and stay at home so that he can give orders for day-to-day planning and to ensure that the laws of the land are enforced and the sovereignty of Nigeria is applied across the country.

“As Commander in Chief, he needs to make sure the armed forces have access to him. He needs to motivate the troops to ensure that those who are in the field get the needed attention.

“He needs to ensure that communities are carried along because we are fighting an insurgency, so you need to be on ground with the communities much more than the terrorists or bandits will be,” he said.

Adebayo advised the President to ensure that budgeting for the military is constant and projected towards supporting the military.

“And then the recruitment which we are now rushing into could have been systematic over time, and the command and control would have been properly established.”

He equally said that the president must tackle the corruption in the armed forces if the emergency on security is to have any meaning.

He said: “You need to ensure there is no corruption. There is obvious corruption in the management of the military situation. There is corruption in procurement, expenditure, promotion and other areas that worry the military.”

On the recent reshuffling of the service chiefs and state policy agitation, he expressed concern that the president is jittery because, according to him, he is now making decisions that he should have made in 2023.

Adebayo stressed that there was not much consultation in recent changes in the military leadership to ensure that officers doing the right thing were actually the ones rising to the top.

“That is an important component of morale for the military. All the decisions he is taking in recent times, especially in the last week, are the things I said I was going to change from day one as a president if I had won the election in 2023.

“Again, you need to understand the international dimension of terrorism because it is trans-border. You need to have international support. You need to make sure you speak to your allies, from the United States, Russia and all other allies that have strong armies,” he said.

Adebayo also took a swipe at the recent Federal Government’s delegation to the United States, trying to reach an understanding with the US, saying, “If they did that in 2023, there would be no President Trump tweeting and making declarations to which they are now responding.

“I am talking of something more systematic, more intentional and much better organised. They will not be struggling to have two or more ambassadors; they would have proper diplomatic representation in all important capitals of the world,” he stated.