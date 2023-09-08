Tinubu’s Electoral Victory Was Never In Doubt – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), saying that his victory was never in doubt.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabug- hiogu, Kalu said Nigerians couldn’t have made a wrong choice on February 25, when they filed out en masse across the country to cast their vote for the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu said the ruling of the tribunal only affirmed the people’s verdict and further lent credence to the legitimacy of Tinubu’s election.

The deputy speaker, a lawyer, commended the thoroughness and the sense of professionalism displayed by the five- man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law and dispensing justice accordingly.