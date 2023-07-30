Tinubu’s Election Puts Yoruba Agitation on Tight Rope, Says Akintoye

•Launches Yoruba Radio, TV In U.S.

Leader of the Yoruba Nation Self-De- termination Movement, Prof. Stephen Adebanji Akintoye, has said that Yoruba people would be playing with fire if they rest on their oars because a Yoruba man is currently serving as President. Speaking at the launch of Yoruba Radio/ TV station in the United States of America, Akintoye said that though the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has put agitation for Yoruba self-determination on tight rope, the group should not give up the struggle, rather it must intensify it.

Akintoye said that the emergence of a Yoruba man as the President has not engender a remarkable change in the fortunes of Yoruba people, because kidnapping, rape of women and killing of farmers are still common in many parts of the country. He said: “In fact, in some parts of Yoruba land, the situation has intensified. Hence, we cannot say that because our son is the President, and we fold our arms. We have to look for how to drive Fulani people from our land. “The plan of the Fulanis is to conquer the whole of Nigeria in order to turn the country into a Fulani homeland.

They said that Allah has given them the whole of Nigeria to conquer. Former President Muhammadu Buhari announced in 2019 that they could enter into Nigeria without any immigration document, and they have been rushing in since then, without visa and passport. Under Buhari they have acquired tremendous power, and their numbers are growing enormously in various parts of the country, killing people from all tribes.”

Speaking on the Radio/Tv, Veteran jour- nalist, former lecturer and lawyer, Dr. Remi Bamisile said the birth of Voice of Yoruba Radio and TV (VoY), the brain-child of the socio-cultural group, Ilana Omo Oodua, aims to take the Yoruba Nation out of Nige- ria, promoting Yoruba language, culture, and civilization internationally. Let’s delve into the details of this momentous occasion and explore the potential impact it can have on Yoruba-speaking communities worldwide.

He said the voice of Yoruba Radio and TV, also known as Ohun Omo Yoruba, is grounded in the core values of accuracy, fairness, and comprehensiveness. With the promise of delivering informative and cap- tivating programmes, this platform seeks to showcase the beauty and richness of Yoruba culture, connecting Yoruba-speaking individuals across the globe.

At the virtual launch of VoY was carried out by Dr. Yemi Farounbi, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, supported by prominent figures like Prof. Stephen Adebanji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Movement, High Chief Yemi Eleburuibon, a renowned priest and poet, Chief Imam Aduraniig- baMohammed, Venerable Nelson Fadoju, and Dr. Aliu, author of the Yoruba Gazette, the event marked a historic milestone for Yoruba culture and heritage.

He said the emergence of Voice of Yoruba Radio and TV presents an invaluable opportunity to safeguard and promote the Yo- ruba language and culture. With millions of Yoruba speakers in Nigeria and around the world, having a dedicated radio and TV station becomes a powerful medium to strengthen the bonds between Yoruba- speaking communities.

“The role of VoY extends beyond preservation; it can act as a beacon of knowledge and entertainment for its audience. The station can broadcast a wide array of content, ranging from news and cultural programmes to educational shows and music. Moreover, this platform serves as an avenue for Yoruba artists, musicians, and scholars to showcase their talents and share their expertise with the world.

“The voice of Yoruba Radio and TV has the potential to foster unity among Yoruba-speaking communities. It can facilitate meaningful dialogues and discussions on pertinent topics, current affairs, and social issues affecting the Yoruba people. By providing a space for open communication, the platform can encourage cooperation and understanding within the community. “In a rapidly globalizing world, indigenous languages like Yoruba face the threat of decline.

VoY can play a pivotal role in language preservation by promoting the use of Yoruba in its broadcasts. By doing so, the station ensures that future generations will retain the ability to speak and understand their native language. “Additionally, Voice of Yoruba Radio and TV can contribute to economic growth within Yoruba-speaking communities.

By offering opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs to advertise and pro- mote their products and services, the station stimulates economic development and prosperity in the region “The launch of Voice of Yoruba Radio and TV is a momentous occasion that signifies a renewed commitment to preserving and promoting the Yoruba language and culture.

It not only brings together Yoruba-speaking communities but also empowers them economically. With its diverse and informative programmes, VoY is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world, ensuring the Yoruba heritage remains alive and vibrant for generations to come.”