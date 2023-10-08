Tinubu’s Education Issues Disturbing –Ogunsanya

Fola Adeniran-Ogunsanya is the second son of Nigerian politician and lawyer, the late Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya (SAN). In this interview with LADESOPE LADELOKUN, Adeniran – Ogunsanya speaks about democracy in Nigeria, the controversy stirred by the reported claim that President Tinubu graduated from Government College, Lagos and the future of Nigeria.

As a son of a prominent politician, what was growing up like for you?

It was a good life. My father was Otunba Adeniran Ogunsanya. I’m his second son. I knew the man in the house. Not the way people knew him outside. Very compassionate. We talked and I really had a good time with my father. I miss him.

What would you say you miss the most about him?

I’ve lost a friend. I’ve lost a friend more or less, even though he was my father. We had our ups and downs, but in the long run, I think I would not want another father. He’s funny. He’s tricky. We had good times in Nigeria and England.

We had good times, especially during the time that he was getting old; he had more time to sit with us, even though when he was young, he was very busy here, there, everywhere. When he grew older, throughout his time of retirement, he had more time to himself, he had more time for family. I was in America, but I always came like every six months to see how he was doing. I miss him.

Unlike what we have today, you attended a public school at a time your father was the Commissioner for Education in Lagos, was it a regular thing for children of public office holders to attend public schools?

Well, that’s my father for you. Basically, he was a Commissioner for Education under Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson in those days. The Government Colleges were set up in 1974 and I would have gone to Igbobi College or St Gregory’s College, but my father was telling me when I was there that he could not start a school for Lagos indigenes and his son would go to a different college.

How would that be? When it was set up, I was one of the first set that attended the Government College, Lagos. There was Government College, Lagos, Government College, Epe, there was one in Ito – Ikin, Government College, Badagry, Government College, Ikorodu, Government College, Ojo is the one that is LASU now. It used to be a Government College then. I was fortunate to be a pioneer in a school that has my name in there.

Talking about Government College, Lagos, that’s the school our president reportedly attended, you knew each other?

No o. It was last week that I read that he attended Government College, Lagos. I called a couple of my friends. I said Government College ke! 1970? That was what blew my mind. Government College was not established in 1970, it was established in 1974. I was part of the first set of Government College, Lagos. I’m sorry to say, the President was not in our set.

For the next four years that I was there, I don’t think the president was ever there. I would have met him, known him. I’m in the pioneer set of Government College, Eric Moore, so if you want to know most of the people that attended Government College, I can blot out names, Can our president do that? Just asking? There was Solomon Onwukwe, the Shitta Bays,Semiu Ibrahim, I can go on and on.

How did you take the news that the president attended your school!?

I was shocked. I still spoke to one of my classmates, was it yesterday, or the day before yesterday, he was stunned as well. When I even saw 1970, there was nothing to shout about. I knew that was not true. That wasn’t correct.

What’s the difference between the Nigeria you saw while growing up in the days of your father and now?

It’s perplexing. Like my father, I’m a politician as well. I was the candidate of the PDP in Surulere Local Government under Engr. Funso Williams and at the end of the day; you know what happened to him. And the way we take politics now, it’s degenerated from what we grew up with. The way elections are carried out…there’s no democracy now.

I’m sorry to say. I think democracy is dead in Nigeria. What we have basically is nai- racracy. It’s all based on money. It’s all based on that hustle. Like I told you before, if you have anyone that has everything and has no integrity, it’ll be sad for Nigeria. Look where we are. It’s sad.

When you say democracy is dead in Nigeria what exactly do you mean?

Politics in Nigeria today is not based on what you can do for the people; it’s about how much money you can spend. The people themselves who want a change, who clamoured for change, at the end of the day, you see people acting in untoward ways during the election.

This last election, even in my area, Igbo people Who are in the party of choice today were fighting and yelling at polling booths that all Igbos who were not going to vote should leave. These are Igbos saying that to Igbos. So, it wasn’t only Yoruba that was doing it.

How did we get here? I’m not talking about military incursion or military invasion or military taking power in Nigeria. No, we don’t need that. We need the democracy we see in other countries. Look at the court case that went on in the US, can you compare it to what is going on here?

It’s unfortunate. My father was a lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. I know how he used to go to court in those days. I see lawyers and judges today…it’s sad. Nigeria is almost “just throw your hands up and see where this vehicle takes us to.”

You sound like you have given up on Nigeria, true?

No, why should I give up on Nigeria? I can’t give up on Nigeria. It’s just unfortunate the way some people think. I don’t know how to put it, but let me put it succinctly. I lost a lot of friends this past election because I could not believe the things they said. These were the people we went to the same secondary school together. And you could hear “Igbos are not…”It was bad.

It was blatant. Nobody is going to do it for us. We are going to do it ourselves. There will be Eldorado one day. We will keep battling it. We’ll keep fighting. One day, we’ll keep the country in the right direction. But whatever it is that we are doing, we cannot keep bringing things to this country for consumption. We have arable land, we have space, and we have the manpower.

We have everything. We can produce everything here. Mind you, those over there don’t want you to establish any factory in Africa. Why can’t we process our gold? Why can’t we process our precious stones? Why can’t we process all the processables in Nigeria? We can do a host of things in this country. It’s not too late.

One day, somebody will come up and he’s going to be a messiah for us in Nigeria. Whoever he is going to be, whether Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo or whatever, it would not matter. We need to support those who are going to move us forward.