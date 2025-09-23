Tinubu’s Economy: Translating Macroeconomic Growth To Microeconomic Gains (2)

By our estimates and related data reckoning, we can safely assert that this Federal Government has expanded the horizon of activities in the non-oil sector. We observe particularly the outcome of the depreciated naira compared to the dollar on the quantum of agricultural exports as exemplified by export earnings data.

Impressively, these exports grew by 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 65 per cent year-onyear (YoY) to N1.7trn in Q1 2025. Consequently, agriculture’s share of total exports increased to 8.3 per cent, up from 7.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

In contrast, on the import side, the total value of agricultural goods declined by -5 per cent QoQ but increased by +13 per cent YoY to over N1trn. This resulted in an agricultural trade surplus of N668.3bn, extending the positive balances that began in Q1 2024.

This trend primarily reflects the impact of naira depreciation, which significantly increased the naira-denominated revenue from agricultural exports (FBNQuest Research, 2025). The quantum increase in the volume and value of agricultural exports is a manifestation of the vigour that now characterises the classification of all non-oil exports reaching $5.45 billion in 2024 from $4.517 billion in 2023 which is considered the highest non-oil export value in the 49-year history of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

However, the projection, going forward, is that the non-oil export performance data for the first half of 2025 at $3.225 billion from the $2.7 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, is a strong indication of an increase by higher percentage points than the $5.45 billion attained in 2024.

This projected leap in the non-oil sector’s fiscal returns underlines an enlarged space for the participation of people and corporates in international trade and business engagements with implications for microeconomic trends. What is more reassuring about the sustainability of the growing profile of the Nigerian non-oil exports is that it is anchored on a growing intraAfrican trade with a foundation in the West African region.

Nigeria, for instance, shipped 663 million metric tonnes of goods to 11 ECOWAS countries in the first half of 2025. This marks a notable rise from the same period last year, underscoring the country’s growing role in West African trade.

Beyond ECOWAS, Nigeria also exported 488 million metric tonnes of products worth $83.5 million to 21 other African nations—a 2.59 per cent increase in value from 2024. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is credited with opening new opportunities for Nigerian exporters, particularly small and medium-sized businesses (Eze, 2025).

The impressive returns on non-oil exports align with the $3.73 billion current account surplus recorded in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 25). Though lower than the $3.8 billion recorded in Q4 24, it is slightly higher than the $3.69 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024 (Adegbesan, 2025).

Now that the federal administration’s reforms have reordered the interface of exports and imports, it is realised that, because of Nigeria’s competitive foreign exchange market, exports are being encouraged while importations are being discouraged.

This would enable the country to record a possible 70 per cent growth in Balance of Payment (BoP) in 2025 when compared to its performance in 2024. The growth in the BoP of 2025 will be supported by the naira, which is now being traded at a competitive rate that encourages exports and discourages imports, while savings from reduced oil importation, given Nigeria’s declining reliance on imported petroleum products, will also contribute to the improved BoP.

Generally, Nigeria’s BoP has been improving steadily. In 2024, the country recorded a surplus of $6.83 billion, marking a clear turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022. As noted earlier, in Q1 2025, Nigeria posted a current account surplus of $3.73 billion, which amounts to about 54 per cent of the total recorded for the entire year 2024.

When this is tied to the foreign exchange management, the balance of payment reflects in the increasing accretion to the foreign reserves which, in more ways than one, determine the strength and rate of exchange of the naira with other convertible currencies like the dollar, pound sterling, euro and such others.

As of 9 September 2025, Nigeria’s foreign reserves were stated at $41.50 billion, but it was $36.87 billion at the same time last year. This shows a jump of more than $5 billion in accrued foreign reserves over 12 months, a direct consequence of the reform policies.

We can further project, in consideration of Nigeria’s external debt obligations, that the total coupon payments for the second half of 2025, combined with the $1.118 billion Eurobond principal, which will mature in November 2025, totalling $1.813 billion, will have little erosion on the current reserves level. This debt service threshold is covered approximately 20 times over.

We, therefore, expect external reserves to reach approximately $43 billion by year’s end, reflecting a 15.6 per cent increase from the end of June 2025 level (Onwuamaeze, 2025). Besides, with the reserves position strengthening, the CBN will have greater flexibility to sustain its interventionist approach in the FX market. This, in turn, should help to consolidate relative stability across both official and parallel markets.

In addition to a widening non-oil export base, the country is opening a new vista in manufacturing. Despite the usual challenges outlined against efficient manufacturing processes, Nigeria has been ranked third in Africa’s Manufacturing Powerhouse Report behind South Africa and Egypt.

This recognition highlights Nigeria’s growing industrial base, driven by significant contributions from key players such as Dangote Group, BUA Group, Nestlé Nigeria, and Unilever Nigeria. This ranking is credited, among others, to the country’s large population, natural resource wealth, and recent policy reforms to boost industrial capacity.

It is expected that this manufacturing boom will further contribute to job creation, export diversification, and economic resilience. A major pointer to the success of the Tinubu reforms is the exponential increase in revenue available to be shared among the three tiers of government.

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared a total sum of N2.001 trillion as July 2025 distributable revenue among the Federal Government, State Governments, and Local Government Councils at its August 2025 meeting in Abuja. The total gross revenue available in July 2025 was N3.836 trillion (Inokotong, 2025). The N2.001 trillion FAAC allocation is a record high over the last 24 monthly accrued revenue shared among the federating units.

The increase in revenue shared to states and local government council areas has made it possible for these tiers of government to pay the N70,000 minimum wage salary bills without recourse to borrowing from commercial banks as obtained before the implementation of the critical twin policies of subsidy removal and harmonisation of the foreign exchange windows. Besides, twelve states have increased the minimum wage to between N73,000 and N104,000 per

month for their workers. This will reflect in a higher standard of living for workers in the affected states.

Nigeria’s resilient growth

Following the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) release of Nigeria’s rebased GDP figures, which placed nominal GDP for 2024 at approximately N372.8 trillion (US$242.64 billion), the economy recorded a real GDP growth rate of 3.13 per cent in Q1 2025, a marked improvement over the 2.27 per cent achieved in Q1 2024.

The services sector was the principal driver, expanding by 4.33 percent, underpinned by robust growth in the Financial Services (15.03 per cent). The larger GDP size has lowered the debt-to-GDP ratio to 39.4 percent from 52.13 percent, below both the government’s 40 percent threshold and the World Bank’s 55 percent guideline. The increasing federal revenue has also attenuated Nigeria’s debt serviceto-revenue ratio.

According to the Federal Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, the government’s revenue grew by 34.7 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared with the corresponding period of last year, which translates to expanding fiscal space for investments in priority sectors with implications for job creation, increased production and enhanced productivity.

The 2025 fiscal framework targets N36.35trillion in total revenue, anchored on an expanded tax base, enhanced customs operations, higher returns from government-owned enterprises, and robust oil receipts based on a crude benchmark of $75 per barrel, a daily production target of 2.06 million barrels, and an exchange rate of N1,500 to the dollar.

Six months into the implementation of the 2025 budget, fresh figures have shown that five key revenue-generating agencies have collectively earned over N21.22trillion, generating a substantial amount of their revenue target and putting the Federal Government more than halfway towards meeting its full-year revenue target.

Data analysis of revenue-collecting agencies showed that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected a record N13.76trillion between January and June 2025. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) followed with N5.21trillion in oil royalties and related earnings, while the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) contributed N2.02 trillion through the collection of import duties and tariffs.

In the same vein, the Ministry of Solid Minerals generated N32.39billion, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) disclosed that it had remitted N6.96trillion in statutory payments in the same period.

The combined amount represents about 42.23 per cent of the N50.2 trillion revenue target set for FIRS (N25.2trillion), NUPRC (N15trillion), and NCS (N10trillion). It is also 58 per cent of the government’s N36.35trillion projection for 2025, indicating that the administration is on track to surpass its fiscal year targets if the momentum is sustained (Aina, 2025).

Deriving from the incremental revenue generation orbit of the Nigerian federation is the announcement by FIRS that for the first time in many years, it has met the oil and gas sector revenue benchmark for 2025, after several years of struggle. Accomplishing this milestone was attributed to the sustained peace in the Niger Delta region (Nwisi, 2025).

This fiscal landmark is directly linked to the 22 per cent increase in the number of operational oil rigs. It marks a strong rebound in upstream activities and underscores renewed investor confidence following recent government reforms.

Data from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) show that the country operated 11 rigs in June 2025, up from 9 in May. This meant that June was the month the country had its second-highest rig count this year, after January’s peak of 12 rigs (Ibrahim, 2025).

This is as a result of Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil companies increasingly turning to the revival of idle oil wells rather than embarking on costly new drilling campaigns as they look to squeeze more value from existing assets in a volatile market environment. This shift is driven by cost-efficiency, speed of execution and a desire to maximise existing infrastructure.

Purchasing managers’ index and microeconomic trend

The monthly Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Stanbic IBTC Bank for the months of July and August 2025, respectively, validates the momentum driving the Nigerian economy. This is evidence of the emerging economic ecosystem that is redefining the Nigerian national economic landscape, especially the private sector, under the President Tinubu-led federal administration.

The PMI is a diffusion index that summarises whether market conditions are expanding, staying the same, or contracting, as viewed by purchasing managers. As a reflection of the initial contraction of the macroeconomic space in the aftermath of the implementation of the reform policies, between October 2023 and July 2024, the PMI for those months were below 50 indicating economic contraction, meaning that the economic sectors measured were declining rather than expanding.

Specifically, a reading below 50 signals that factors like new orders, production, employment, and purchases are worsening compared to the previous period, suggesting a potential economic downturn. However, commencing from October 2024, the PMI returned to the more than 50 index points threshold at 50.2, signifying expanding business activities across sectors measured, which are: agriculture, manufacturing, services, and construction.

By August 2025, Nigeria’s PMI was 54.2, indicating continued expansion of the private sector for the ninth consecutive month. This figure, up from 54.0 in July, marked the strongest improvement in business conditions since April 2025, driven by robust customer demand and increased new orders.

The August uptick reflects sharper increases in output and new orders, driven by rising customer demand and a greater willingness among clients to commit to new projects (Ojoko, 2025). According to the survey, outputs increased across three of the four sectors, namely services, construction, and agriculture, with manufacturing being the only laggard.

Firms responded to higher demand by expanding staffing levels for the third consecutive month, although the pace of job creation softened compared to July. Purchasing activities also slowed, but input buying remained strong as businesses accumulated inventories in anticipation of future growth. Companies were able to clear backlogs for the first time in five months, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Firms remain cautiously optimistic, citing plans to open new branches and ramp up marketing efforts as key drivers of future output growth (African Tech Start-ups, 2025). A notable feature of the August report was the continued moderation of inflationary pressures.

Input costs rose at the slowest pace since March 2023, while output price inflation declined for the fourth consecutive month, reaching its lowest level since April 2020. Staff cost inflation also eased to a three-month low. Where wage increases occurred, they were attributed to incentives for faster project delivery and cost-of-living adjustments.

The August PMI results paint a picture of resilience and optimism. Nigeria’s private sector is not only holding steady but showing signs of acceleration, particularly in demand and output. If inflationary pressures continue to ease, businesses and consumers alike could breathe easier, and the economy may yet surprise on the upside in 2025 (Oluka, 2025).

Household consumption and economic revival

At the heart of the resurgent PMI and other macro and micro economic indicators is the recovery in consumption expenditure which relates to what people, acting either individually or collectively, spend on goods and services to satisfy their needs and wants. A household’s material well-being can be expressed in terms of its access to goods and services.

Measuring consumption expenditure might, therefore, be a way of measuring material well-being and, therefore, microeconomic impact. In national accounts, the final consumption expenditure of households is the largest component of the expenditure approach to GDP.

Its evolution allows an assessment of purchases made by households, reflecting changes in wages and other incomes, but also in employment and in savings behaviour (Eurostat, 2024). In tandem with the changes observed in the performance of the PMI between 2024 and 2025, we see a contraction in household spending in 2024.

Nigeria’s real household consumption expenditure experienced a significant decline, with the most drastic drop occurring on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with a 45.71 per cent decrease in Q1 2024 and a huge 99.24% decrease in Q2 2024.

This collapse in spending was attributed to the effects of the economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the depreciation of the naira, which reduced consumers’ purchasing power and led to a focus on basic consumption and reduced food intake.

This impacted businesses and the overall economy. Household consumption’s share of Nigeria’s GDP fell considerably in 2024, from over 58 per cent in Q1 2023 to 32.70% in Q1 2024 (NBS, 2025). The narration is, however, changing in 2025 as shown by indicators including inflation rate, foreign exchange rate, job opportunities and expanded business activities which collectively suggest recovery in the economy.

To signify recovery in consumption, it is forecast that total consumer spending in Nigeria will amount to $122.07 122.07billion in 2025, with household disposable income per capita growing to $604.10, while consumer spending per capita on food and nonalcoholic beverages is forecast to amount to $318.89 in 2025 (Statista, 2025).

We are already perceiving these expenditure movements on the balance sheets of companies in different sectors of the Nigerian Exchange.

Conclusion

From our standpoint, it is clear that the federal administration has undone the economic error that continued to haunt the national economy since 1973 till the second half of 2023. The Federal Administration of President Tinubu, by the twin policies of subsidy removal and harmonisation of foreign exchange transactions windows, has realigned the economy for market efficiency, increased revenue generation momentum and productivity.

Already, we can assert the many substantive evidence of an economy that is creating jobs, expanding production, enhancing revenue and providing critical infrastructure. These form the bedrock of the growing but buoyant microeconomic trends now becoming observable in the Nigerian national economy.

We are even more enamoured by the Federal government variegated efforts to empower the very poor and vulnerable through different social intervention programmes as part of the strategies to grow the economy along all economic cadres of integration and inclusiveness. This emerging and vast social intervention ecosystem will form the subject of our next policy statement.