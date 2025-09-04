Tinubu’s ‘Economic Stability’ As Political Score

In August, 2025, Dr. Ngozi OkonjoIweala, the President of World Trade Organisation (WHO) visited President Tinubu. At the event, Okonjo-Iweala noted that Nigeria’s economy under Tinubu is now “stable.”

That was sweet music to Tinubu’s ears and his courtiers went to town celebrating. To them that was exactly what they have been trying unsuccessfully to hammer into the eardrums of poor Nigerians who have been shouting that Tinubu’s economic policies have transformed into walking corpses, zombies.

In all national newspapers, it was the great news. But remember that the same Okonjo-Iweala was President Goodluck Jonathan’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. Hired from her World Bank office and entrusted with the arduous task of transforming Nigeria into an economic giant, the economy grew to take over the economy of South Africa.

But Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s economic wizardry was rubbished by Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC) declaring in the early years of President Jonathan’s government (2011-2014) that President Jonathan was “clueless.” Despite Tinubu’s uncharitable blush on Dr.Iweala’s professional competence, Iweala was diplomatic enough to converse with Tinubu over Nigeria’s governance and economic challenges.

Conversing with newsmen after her meeting with Tinubu, OkonjoIweala said that President Tinubu and his team have worked hard to “stabilize the economy” and that “the reforms have been in the right direction.”

Mrs Iweala declared that what is needed is “to grow the economy” and “put in a social safety net, so that people who are feeling the pinch of the reforms can also have some support to weather the hardship.” That intercourse between the President of Nigeria and the President of the WTO was a major political and diplomatic score and the government and its officials made political capital out of it.

As stated earlier, Mrs Iweala spoke diplomatically and politically for she represents a quasipolitical organisation and an economic coordination group. Mrs Iweala knows that Nigeria is an economic shithole that mere diplomatic niceties cannot pull out from that bad situation. So, it does not in any way advance the political or economic mileage of the Tinubu administration or the APC. I think Mrs Okonjo-Iweala knows Nigeria’s problem very well to warrant a double-speak or dissembling.

She presided over Nigeria’s economic troubles for close to a decade cumulatively under Presidents Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and after her engagement she retired to her study and handed down her findings about Nigeria in a seminal treatise entitled: ‘Reforming the Unreformable: Lessons from Nigeria’ and published by the MIT Press at Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2012.

Reading through Mrs Iweala’s research findings in that book, which represents postscript of her tour de force of Nigeria’s governance journey there is no iota of doubt that Mrs Iweala does not know what she presented to Nigerians is the truth about Nigeria’s economic condition.

Having concluded after her participation in the governance of Nigeria where she applied a cocktail of Bretton Woods institutions’ carefully-designed reforms policy measures which never worked, talking of reforms again as panacea by the Tinubu government is tantamount to insincerity and deception. Nigeria is beyond reforms.

The only solution which Mrs Iweala, because of diplomatic niceties, can never tell President Tinubu and his team is that only revolutionary overhaul of Nigeria starting with political masterstroke of changing the state structure and autocratic constitutional framework and the economic structure of feudalism as embedded in the Land Use Act and other anti-capitalist laws such as the Minerals Act, Petroleum Act, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, the Federal Character Commission and its obnoxious quota system. Nothing on earth other than a revolutionary overhaul of Nigeria will suffice.

Like Okonjo-Iweala concluded after her study, Nigeria without fundamental change will continue to wobble and tumble until one day it will collapse on the heads of its inhabitants like the characters in DH Lawrence’s 1928 novel (Lady Chatterley’s Lover) where Lady Constance Chatterley was involved in a loveless marriage as a result of her aristocrat-husband (Sir Clifford Chatterley) tragic 1st World War injury that rendered him paralysed from the waist down and thus impotent. Lady Chatterley bemoaning her fate that forced her to embrace the society’s prohibited affairs with her husband’s estate’s gamekeeper (Oliver Mellors) had said:

“Ours is essentially a tragic age, so we refuse to take it tragically. The cataclysm has happened, we are among the ruins, we start to build up new little habitats, to have new little hopes. It is rather hard work: there is now no smooth road into the future: but we go round or scramble over the obstacles.

We’ve got to live, no matter how many skies have fallen.” Nigeria, quite unlike Lady Constance Chatterley, has refused to accept that its roof has fallen down and, tragic enough, refuses to realize that she must live and learn on how to rebuild.

An economy under President Buhari as at 2022 that sent 133 million people into multi-dimensional poverty cannot be talking about economic stability in 2025 as an achievement. There are two truths that Nigeria’s rulers have refused to accept.

One is that Nigeria is a nation not formed to benefit its ‘people’ if at all there is anything like Nigerian people. Nigeria is formed as a neocolonial facility to benefit Britain as declassified imperial documents proved that the overall purpose of colonisation was “one of exploitation and development for the people of Britain” and in leaving, that Nigeria must be left in state of dependency to guarantee British interest after Nigeria’s independence.

Second, that Nigeria is neither a capitalist state nor a republican democracy and being none of these; Nigeria is a feudal and neocolonial state pulsating in autocratic and corrupt static cycles of doom. Any day Nigeria accepts these truths, she will come out of her troubles. But if not, she will continue wallowing in ignorance of her actual miserable condition of economic stability which impoverishes.