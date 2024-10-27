Tinubu’s economic reforms’ll yield dividends, says Hon Ukechir

Share

Hon. Tersoo David Ukechir is a politician, a strong supporter of President Bola Tinubu, and currently, the Convener of a group christened Grassroots Support for Tinubu 2027 (the GST 1019 Initiative). In this interview with MUSA PAM, he urges Nigerians to be patient with the President Tinubu-led government as steps are being taken to address economic hardship in the country

What is your assessment of the President Tinubu-led administration so far?

Our country was in a very, very distressing state when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over in 2023. There’s nothing else that he could do or nothing that any other leader would do than what he is doing. He has paid attention; he has given his attention to the problem. He’s not talking. You know, people in the media say the President isn’t talking; he’s not complaining. He went straight to face the problems and challenges of Nigeria. The rustiness was deep.

Let me give you one example: the former administration was borrowing to run the government. What does that mean? It may sound simple when you read it in a newspaper, but it means that even the food in Aso Villa was being paid for with borrowed money. Salaries of civil servants, the workforce, the presidential aircraft, and presidential commitments around the world were all funded by borrowed money. President Buhari was doing the impossible to the detriment of the common people. To support the Naira and the Dollar, they were trying to sustain an artificial rating at a time when every month, the CBN was under pressure. This is a fact; at that time, the CBN became the ‘National Bureau of Changing.’

For example, if I was to bring in chemicals to produce soap, I had to pay a third party in CBN and apply through my bank. The bank was to apply for me for the bid. It’s a genuine importation I’m bringing into my country to add value, but I wouldn’t get the money they were making. I’m telling you what you can verify that I know: why the naira was killed, why the economy became terrible. Those who were running the company, I’m a manufacturer; the real people running the naira couldn’t get it. For you to even know the guys running it, you have to go through certain quarters, they will not be made public.

There is hardship in the country, what do you think should be done to address this situation?

Quite simply, doing the right thing, which the President is currently doing. For instance, stopping the very things that were killing the economy. The second thing is giving power and resources back to local governments. I remember I was on NTA a month or two ago, and I talked about this. I said one of the best things our President could do for our country is to grant local government autonomy.

Probably you will be one of the people who witnessed the times when local governments had autonomy. When they were independent, you could see what local governments were doing because there was competition. Everyone was developing. Local governments used to build bridges and give out contracts, and people would go to school and come back to work in their local government. If there is genuine autonomy, without interference from any quarters, there would be employment and development at the grassroots, and money would be in the real sector, where I believe local people can benefit. President Tinubu is not sleeping over the hardships in the country; quite a lot of measures are being put in place to ameliorate the situation, and there are many positive changes happening, but because of the damage done during the eight years of the former administration, things won’t change overnight. You were using your money to support another country’s currency, and someone just came and stopped it. So, you understood the reason behind your financial struggles.

We are feeling the consequences of the mistakes made in the past. We need to be patient a little bit for things to get better and pray for the success of this administration. Nigeria has broken its knees, Asiwaju is doing the surgical operations, and there is no doubt that the president had all that it takes to fix this country.

Do you think the President has what it takes to take this country out of the present economic predicament?

First, what else does he want? He doesn’t want money. He’s a wealthy man; he’s a man of fortune. He knows that his legacy is what matters. This legacy is significant to him. He’s a man who believes in transformation. Lagos is a case study. Let me give you an example of the toll gate that became an issue. It was once a single route behind 1004. When Tinubu became the governor, it was dualized, and in most parts of the world, the private sector-built infrastructure.

For example, in Hong Kong, every major road was built by individuals who had to recover their investments. What is wrong with that? If that toll gate became a problem, it changed the activities of Lagos—mobility, movement, and ease of transport. It became a driver for the economy. This is the same man who is now the president of Nigeria. People are asking, “What can a coastal road do for me?” The Igbo people may wonder, “What will he benefit?” The biggest beneficiaries of that coastal road will be the Igbos.

When you have vision, when you see what makes America different or what makes China the largest manufacturer, it’s the infrastructure—the roads. When you say infrastructure, it means big English. We need roads for the quick movement of goods and services. Your economy will grow. He understands that.

Is your support for the second term of President Tinubu not too early?

This is not a distraction in any form; the President and his cabinet members are focused. I’m actually telling him he might not want to stand for election again, but I’m telling my president that he needs time to achieve the dreams and vision he has for our country. Four years is not enough.

I have a right to express this because, in my vision, I want him to be president for eight years. So, I’m reminding him that he might not have the intention to serve eight years, but I am saying, “Sir, I want you to be president for eight years.” I’m encouraging Nigerians to begin to buy into the idea: let’s support him. Four years is not enough.

At this critical moment, all hands are supposed to be on deck to mitigate the hardships in the country, that is, the philanthropists. the affluents in the society to support various government initiatives towards addressing the hardships in the country. What is your group doing in this regard?

We are digging boreholes around the country. I have almost 260 boreholes completed in different communities. I just finished in Osun and Ekiti, and I’m starting again on Monday. These are solar-powered boreholes, providing 24/7 water to communities that have never had water before. I have billboards around the country, one costing me N12 to N13 million, paid for an entire year, displaying messages to help Nigerians be patriotic toward their country. I am also organizing medical outreach and other amenities regardless of political affiliation.

I am the convener, using my own resources to make these happen. But I am not approaching it the same way others do during elections, where they wait until the last minute to take action. We are launching buses to take Nigerian students around the country to cushion the effect of the fuel hike. We are paying for the fuel. You simply come, sit in the air-conditioned bus, and go to your destination. Mr. President loves Nigerians, and his energy drives me to do what I’m doing. We are renovating secondary schools for the children of Nigeria, schools that you and I would not allow our children to attend.

What are the buses for? What is their modus operandi? Are they meant for students or for all of Nigeria?

Students are the most vulnerable, along with the elderly and retirees, our grandmothers, women, and children. Those are our targets for this nationwide initiative. Additionally, we are providing scholarships for 300 students at various universities nationwide, with N150,000 for each student. I haven’t even mentioned that I’m here in Plateau State to provide for this community, and then next, we will move to Bauchi. We are alleviating the burden on parents who would otherwise need to borrow money for school fees. Now, these buses are rolling, so the money that a mother would have borrowed can now be kept for her family while her daughter or son travels free on the AC bus, courtesy of our President.

Are you doing this to encourage people to believe in Mr. President?

Yes, these are some of the things he was doing even before he became President. He helped people; he is a generous man. This is the spirit we are promoting. There are two aspects to electing a president: you elect a president to come in and build. In this case, President Tinubu was elected to fix the damage and then build.

Nigerians seem to be in a hurry and want things to turn around quickly. What is your advice to them?

I will not blame Nigerians for wanting things to be done quickly. They have suffered. They have gone through bad times, painful times. Let’s not forget that. And the President recognizes this, which is why he is working day and night to make hard decisions. You must have a powerful mind to make the decisions Mr. President took on the first day, like removing the subsidy.

It’s only a few who can take these kinds of actions now. These decisions are meant for our benefit. Let’s support the President; he is aware of the difficulties. Don’t listen to propaganda about him buying a plane. Every President needs to travel safely. Have Nigerians forgotten that his plane broke down while he was in Europe? He had to find another plane to get to his next destination, which was Saudi Arabia. He needs to be able to do his job effectively. In this case, how much are we talking about?

One plane could cost between $10 and $15 million. Why don’t we investigate this properly? Was it fully paid for? An individual could buy a plane for Nigeria, so why not? The payment can be structured over 10 to 15 years. These are propaganda campaigns by the same entities that want to destroy Nigeria. They are fighting back because the subsidy has been removed and the challenge of stealing from Nigeria has been addressed. I want to assure Nigerians that Tinubu’s economic reforms will bear fruit.

