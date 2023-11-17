Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Won’t Yield Benefits Immediately – Edun

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy has declared that the Economic Reforms embarked upon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration will not yield benefits immediately, but in the long run, it would materialise.

Edun made this remark while speaking during the virtual 2023 annual directors’ conference of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria on Thursday, November 16.

Speaking at the event, the Finance Minister emphasized that while these reforms which include the removal of petrol subsidy and efforts to unify exchange rates, were crucial, their advantages would not be immediate as Tinubu’s administration is assiduously working on how to stabilise the economy and strengthen foreign exchange for productive activities.

New Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu’s reforms have brought about challenges, such as increased petrol costs and significant devaluation of the naira against the dollar in both official and parallel markets.

Edun acknowledged that focusing on creating a stable economy and foreign exchange conducive to attracting investments.

He said: “The agenda is to provide first and foremost a stable economy, growing more than population growth, with low inflation, stable foreign exchange to enable investments in productive activities,”

“This is what the president is working on and we are a work in progress and we look forward to the task at hand.

“The big price is to make ourselves a formidable economy, our institutions a corporate governance place so that those interested in investing can have trust in their investment.

“The IoD has a major role to play in championing corporate governance so we have a clean lead corporate sector which the world can come and partner for growth and progress.”

Additionally, Minister Doris Uzoka-Anite, in charge of Industry, Trade, and Investment, stressed the significance of ethical corporate governance as a cornerstone for economic diversification and transformation.

She highlighted the government’s efforts in establishing a robust monitoring and evaluation framework across ministries, departments, and agencies to facilitate economic development.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources but continues to face significant challenges in realising economic development”.

Both ministers emphasized the crucial role of good corporate governance in driving economic growth and stability.

Uzoka-Anite called for collective action to leverage Nigeria’s abundant natural resources and tackle challenges hindering economic progress, asserting the pivotal role of CIoD in promoting effective corporate governance.