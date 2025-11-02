Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Prompted Our Support – Fadahunsi

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has said that Nigeria’s economy is on a recovery path under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking with journalists in his hometown, Ilase-Ijesa, on Sunday, Fadahunsi noted that the President’s economic reforms, though initially challenging, are beginning to yield positive results across key sectors.

He acknowledged that while some Nigerians may still disagree with certain policy directions, the impact of Tinubu’s initiatives is gradually restoring stability and confidence in the economy.

“When we saw the renewed hope agenda of our son, President Bola Tinubu, we initially thought it was a play. But when we began to see the upward movement of the economy, we had to take it easy. We have no other choice than to support him so that the less privileged will survive,” he said.

Fadahunsi, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he decided to support the President because of the visible developmental efforts in his constituency, especially within the Ife/Ijesa axis.

He revealed that the Federal Government is set to commence the rehabilitation of the Ibadan–Ile-Ife–Ilesa road, starting from the Ilesa end, adding that more infrastructure projects will soon follow in the region.

The lawmaker commended President Tinubu for initiating developmental projects that would transform Osun East and assured that residents would soon enjoy more dividends of democracy.

While admitting that the cost of living remains high, Fadahunsi expressed optimism that the situation would improve significantly by early next year as agricultural production and industrial activities increase.

“Prices of food items are still high, but before the end of the year or early next year, there will be mass production and things will stabilize,” he stated.

Fadahunsi also advised his former colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC, describing the ruling party as the only political platform with a genuine agenda for national development.

“The PDP has lost direction. I urge those still there not to sink with the ship. The APC is the only party that has shown commitment to real progress,” he added.