Tinubu’s Economic Reforms On Steady Course, Generating Positive Impacts – Bagudu

Nigeria’s government economic reforms are progressing well and yielding positive outcomes, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has said.

He spoke on Wednesday during a meeting with officials from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Microeconomic Risk Analysis Due Diligence Mission, led by its Country Director, Mr. Jacky Amprou.

The meeting, held in Abuja, highlighted the reforms’ impact on governance and economic stability, according to a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Julie Osagie-Jacobs.

Bagudu noted that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria’s federal system has been strengthened, with better coordination among federating units through the effective management of the National Economic Council, the constitutionally mandated body responsible for guiding the country’s economic growth.

“The reforms have improved cooperation between the executive and legislative branches of government. The National Assembly has been very supportive of the President’s bold economic initiatives,” he told the AFD mission. “Of equal importance is the friendly relationship among the federal, state, and local governments.”

He observed that macroeconomic reforms implemented over the past two and a half years have begun to show tangible results, including improved macroeconomic stability, heightened investor confidence, and increased political cohesion across the federation.

The Minister emphasised that despite regional political instability and the challenging timing of reforms, Nigeria has remained committed to implementing bold economic measures.

He noted that growing political consensus has helped stabilise the exchange rate, maintain investor confidence, and reduce pre-election uncertainty typically associated with emerging markets.

Reiterating President Tinubu’s economic vision, Bagudu stressed Nigeria’s goal of developing a one-trillion-dollar economy within the next five years, driven by inclusive and decentralised growth.

At the heart of this vision is the Renewed Hope Ward Development Plan, a grassroots-driven initiative designed to map Nigeria’s economic potential across its 8,809 wards, gather local priorities, and promote a fairer distribution of growth and federal resources.

Under this framework, each ward’s economic potential, including agriculture, skills, resources, and industry, is being mapped. Development planning will flow from the ward level to state development plans and ultimately shape the national development plan. Agriculture, local production, and value chains will be prioritised to create jobs, enhance food security, and increase household incomes.

Bagudu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to private-sector-led growth, with reforms aimed at making Nigeria more attractive to both local and foreign investors, despite challenges such as revenue generation constraints, high interest rates, and global economic pressures.

“We acknowledge the short-term difficulties and pains of the reforms, but they are necessary, critical, and irreversible for Nigeria’s long-term stability and sustainable growth,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Jacky Amprou of the AFD noted that the agency is not focused on a single project but is conducting a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s macroeconomic and structural reforms.

He explained that this review updates AFD’s country risk and economic assessment, a regulatory requirement guiding future engagements and financing decisions.

Amprou acknowledged that significant reforms since 2022 have led to notable changes in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

He said the mission seeks a deeper understanding of the government’s plans for consolidating reforms, sustaining economic growth, and accelerating national development.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Deborah Odoh, welcomed the AFD delegation and other development partners, emphasising the importance of strategic alignment with Nigeria’s 2026-2030 National Development Plan.

She reiterated Nigeria’s stance as an attractive destination for economic growth and expressed appreciation for ongoing international partnerships while stressing that all development support must align with national priorities.

Both parties agreed that future AFD activities in Nigeria must strictly follow the government’s development priorities. Discussions also included the preparation of a new AFD–Nigeria Country Partnership Agreement to succeed the current five-year framework ending in 2025, ensuring coherence with the upcoming 2026-2030 National Development Plan.