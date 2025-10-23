Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Can’t Achieve Transformational Impact –Agbakoba

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said that President Bola Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, while technically correct, cannot achieve transformational impact within the current dysfunctional 90% governance structure.

He decried that the current system reliably produces insecurity, economic stagnation, infrastructure collapse, and institutional decay because politics and economics are inherently local.

He stated that wrong diagnosis leads to wrong treatment producing wrong results, adding that for too long, Nigeria has diagnosed its problems as economic when, according to him, they are fundamentally political. He said that economic remedies had been prescribed for governance diseases.

He spoke yesterday during a presentation of a comprehensive policy framework for constitutional replacement, fiscal federalism and economic transformation with the theme: ‘Devolution is the solution: Foundational reform agenda for Nigeria’s transformation,’ in Lagos. The policy document was prepared by him and the Head of Government Relations and Public Sector Practise at Olisa Agbakoba Legal, Collins Okeke.

He said: “President Tinubu’s recent reforms— fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalisation—though economically sound, cannot transform a nation when they operate within fundamentally broken governance structures. The problem is not economic but political, and 25 years of constitutional amendments have failed because you cannot repair a cracked foundation with patches.

“The solution requires constitutional replacement, not amendment, establishing genuine federalism through massive devolution of powers. “Nigeria suffers from extreme over-centralisation creating a capacity trap where the Federal Government is overburdened and subnational governments are underpowered.

This produces: Artificial concentration of economic activity at federal level; exclusion of 200 million Nigerians from formal economy; inability to achieve growth rates above 3-4% revenue generation far below potential and infrastructure provision impossible at current budget levels.”

The human rights activities raised the alarm that Nigeria is still printing the local currency – the naira. He said that every naira should have a fundamental but that 90 per cent of the nation’s currency in circulation has no fundamental.

According to him, this has led to inflation because they are just printing money. He said: “Every naira has to have a fundamental. 90 per cent of our currency in circulation has no fundamentals. So you do not see anything rather you have inflation because they are just printing money.

“Nigeria is printing naira uptill now. Where are they getting it from? There are no economic activities apart from oil and gas. It is happening. I challenge the Central Bank Governor to say that it is not happening. It is happening! Where else do we get our so-called liquidity? There is no activity. “Do you not know that Nigeria is in trouble? We are not producing anything.

Nigeria is a country that is super blessed that any country would want to invest in Nigeria. There is hardly anything that you want to bring into this country that will not work. But the politicians are interested in stealing the printed money.” The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) also assessed the three frontline presidential hopefuls for the next general election.