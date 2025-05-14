Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Attracting Global, Local Investors – Bagudu

Share

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has affirmed that the economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu are attracting both local and international investors, driving a significant turnaround in Nigeria’s economy.

Bagudu made the remarks in a feature interview for an upcoming TV documentary commemorating President Tinubu’s second year in office, according to a statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is working. This is two years well spent,” Bagudu declared, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to tough but necessary economic reforms.

He noted that the reforms—anchored on transparency, fiscal discipline, and strategic investment—have resulted in four consecutive quarters of GDP growth, exchange rate stability, and renewed private sector confidence.

“Mr President confronted Nigeria’s economic realities with bold and necessary choices—tough as they might be—and those measures are now yielding results,” the Minister said.

Bagudu emphasized that Nigeria is now witnessing increased interest from investors, particularly in the agriculture, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

“We have seen investors from Brazil, Belarus, and Saudi Arabia increasingly entering our agricultural space. The global economic community and multilateral institutions are putting more faith in our economy,” he said.

He attributed this growing investor confidence to the administration’s focus on policy credibility, transparency, and structural reforms.

“Investors want to see good policy. Can I get paid back? Are the numbers credible? Is the environment transparent? That’s why they appreciate when they see quarterly GDP growth,” Bagudu stated.

Highlighting some of the administration’s bold moves, Bagudu pointed to Nigeria refining oil for the first time in 25 years, as well as the decision to allow local crude sales in naira to domestic refiners.

“Mr President was courageous enough to allow crude sale in naira to our refiners. This is a testament to his belief in our economy,” he said.

He described the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market as transformative policies that restored fiscal sanity and eliminated distortions.

“We were losing 5% of our GDP to fuel subsidies—money going to just a few,” Bagudu said. “The President took the courageous step to end it.”

“The foreign exchange reform removed uncertainty and favouritism. We now have a fair market—willing buyer, willing seller—which has generated revenue growth and boosted private sector confidence,” he added.

Bagudu further disclosed that the 2024 and 2025 budgets reflect a careful balance between fiscal responsibility and strategic investment in priority sectors, including health, education, infrastructure, security, and technology.

“The 2024 budget achieved significant deficit reduction, and more importantly, it showed that we are serious—and the markets believed us,” he said.

He also praised the President’s respect for the rule of law in managing inherited debts and Central Bank financing.

“Mr President inherited ₦22.7 trillion in Ways and Means financing, but he insisted on respecting the Central Bank’s independence. That discipline is earning us credibility globally,” Bagudu noted.

He credited the Presidential Economic Coordination Council and the Economic Management Team, led by President Tinubu and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, for ensuring coherent and results-oriented governance.

“This is teamwork. The President is the chief coordinator. He understands the global economic context, and the private sector respects him. We’re not just doing government-to-government coordination—the private sector is part of this reform effort.”

While acknowledging the short-term pains that may accompany the reforms, Bagudu likened the process to a necessary fitness regimen.

“Our economy is like a body going through rigorous training. It may feel tough now, but the results will be long-lasting and beneficial for all Nigerians,” he concluded.

Share