‘Tinubu’s Economic Reform Designed To Eradicate Bad Governance’ – Akande

The pioneer National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms as a child of necessity deliberately designed to eradicate bad governance and liberate Nigeria and Nigerians from the shackles of political brigandage, retrogression and bad leadership that characterized past administrations in the country.

Akande noted that the policies of the Federal Government under President Tinubu are genuinely tailored to rebirth and reset the country to the path of greatness, renaissance, sustainable growth and development as envisaged by her founding fathers.

This is even as Akande celebrated his 86th birthday with children in his residence.

The APC National Leader disclosed this on Thursday in Ila-Orangun, his country home, in Osun state, during his birthday lecture.

Akande who reaffirmed his confidence in Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda noted president’s economic reforms have been yielding positive results saying in no distant time, the country would become a model for her counterparts across the globe.

He revealed that the APC was formed to restore good governance in Nigeria which he said Tinubu has been working tirelessly to achieve.

He said “Today, I am happy that our great party is working tirelessly to liberate Nigeria and permanently end bad governance that had plagued the country for years. So, I am fulfilled and I don’t have any regret whatsoever on anything because All Progressives Congress was formed as a political party to remove the bad governance that Nigerians endured over the years, and the work is ongoing.

“The All Progressives Congress under former President Buhari did eight years and now under President Bola Tinubu is doing it for the second year, the goal is to correct the bad governance that has been established over the years, so Nigeria can get back on track.

“Nigerians should appreciate, though we are not there yet and every individual’s pride should be rooted in honesty. We must strive to be honest with our country, avoid fraud, and do things the right way, so Nigeria can move forward.

“President Bola Tinubu’s policy aims to liberate Nigeria from its current challenges and set the nation on a path to prosperity. In a few years, we’ll see the positive impact of his policies”, Akande said.

Akande also stressed the need to give children proper education in a bid to make Nigeria a better place for all in the future.

“I urged parents and guardians to prioritise the education of their children. Allowing them access to quality education is tantamount to bequeathing a brighter future for them and a safer country for all

Earlier in his lecture, a Psychiatric Mental Health Practitioner of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Dr. Adeoye Oyewole called on Nigerians to reprioritize their needs in the face of the current socioeconomic reality.

Oyewole said the time has come for citizens to prioritize their health and desist from frivolities in the quest to survive beyond the economic challenges in the country.

He said, “We need to reflect more about things that are very important, not urgent, our health financing, our family, our children, our wife, our own physical health, education of our children, that is the priority.

“We Nigerians have dwelled largely in that quadrant, and that has pushed us into a crisis of life. It has eaten into our life. It has affected our health, mental and physical health. We should stop wasting money on unnecessary ceremonies, unnecessary, public show of affluence, which has no direct correlations to our healthy” he advised.

In their separate remarks, the founding Registrar of the National Businesses and Technical Education Board, NABTEB, Professor Olu Aina and Chairman of MicCom Gof and Resort, Prince Tunde Ponle, described Akande as a phenomenon worthy of emulation.

They urged young Nigerians interested in politics to emulate the exemplary qualities of Chief Akande whose they described as a repository of knowledge and intellect.

The duo emphasized the importance of honesty and transparency in leadership, citing Chief Akande as a shining example.

Meanwhile, some secondary school students who came in large numbers had earlier celebrated with Chief Akande after which they were conducted round on a facility tour to the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun state as part of the birthday celebrations.

Dignitaries at the event include! Former Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, Former Minister of Information, Lai Muhammad, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman governing council OAU, Professor Siyan Oyeweso, D-G, NDE, Silas Ali.

Others include former deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, Bola Oyebamiji, former Speaker Timothy Owoeye, and Senator Mudasiru Hussain among others.

