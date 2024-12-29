Tinubu’s Economic Policies Will Yield Results In 2025, Oyintiloye Assures

Share

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has said the various economic policies of President Bola Tinubu will yield positive results in 2025.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said that the challenges the policies were causing are temporary.

He said that although the bold steps towards the unavoidable reforms in the economy had started yielding positive results, Nigerians would feel the full impacts of it in 2025.

According to him, Nigeria is currently navigating significant economic changes prompted by a series of bold reforms introduced by the president.

Oyintiloye, who commended Nigerians for their patience amidst the rise in the cost of living, said that 2025 would be a year of positive harvest of the Tinubu-led government’s economic policies.

He said the rewards of the removal of the petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira, which caused temporary discomfort for Nigerians in the outgoing year, would put smiles on their faces in 2025.

Oyintiloye further explained that the recent reduction in the pump price of petrol was a positive signal that 2025 would have a positive economic outlook.

He said that, given the positive indicators in other economic sectors, Nigerians will have reasons to celebrate in 2025.

“Presently, President Tinubu’s economic reforms have triggered a dramatic surge in revenue allocation from federation accounts to various states, which allows them to deliver bigger dividends of development to Nigerians.

“Also, in response to Nigeria’s escalating economic challenges, the president approved a $2.25 billion injection into the economy.

“This funding, sourced from the World Bank, aims to enhance revenue and support economic reforms amid the severe cost-of-living crisis.

” As part of a rapid stabilisation and development strategy, this urgent financial assistance is intended to revive the economy quickly.

“The funds are specifically targeted to reduce interest rates in key sectors and provide credit lines to support small, medium-sized, and large businesses.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that we will surely see even more of the positive outcomes of the President’s reforms, in infrastructure, agriculture, security, healthcare, education, creative and digital economy, among others in 2025”, he said.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker said that what Nigerians needed was to continue to support, cooperate, and pray for the president for needed wisdom to achieve economic prosperity for the country.

He said Nigerians had sacrificed a lot in the outgoing year and should be ready to get the rewards in the coming year.

