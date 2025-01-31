Tinubu’s Economic Policies Strangulating Nigerians – Bode George

Share

…Urges President to review his economic policies

…Asks distractors not to turn PDP to Agbero party

The former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday said the economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration are not sustainable.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, George said Nigerians are hungry and angry over the hash economic policies in the country.

George said: “My message to Tinubu is very clear: Nigerians are hungry and angry. This is the time, as the Commander in Chief and the Chief Driver of the economy, to do something about the economic malaise in our Country.

“You must alleviate the suffering of the people now. 2025 is key in this regard because by 2026, politicking for the 2027 elections will start.

“So, 2025 is very crucial to turn around the fortune of this country and make Nigerians safe and secure in their fatherland.

“There is no separate market for APC and PDP members. All Nigerians go to the same market. Everybody is feeling the anti-people policies of this government. Bola Tinubu must pause today and reflect: are people benefiting from the policies of my administration?

“When he came in 2023, a litre of petrol was less than N200 and in the exchange rate market, Naira was less than N800 to a dollar. What do we have today?

“What exactly is the economic policy of this administration? President Bola Tinubu, Nigerians demand a quick answer to this important question.”

On the crisis in the PDP, George condemned the attack on the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday. He warned that the distractors of the party should not turn it into Agbero’s party.

“What happened on Wednesday was horrendous, terrible and dreadful. We are all aware that the National Secretariat of our party in Abuja is sacred. The premises must be respected by all members and non-members.

“It is sacrilegious that thugs were hired to enter the premises to unleash mayhem, disrupting the 79th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

“If that could happen, then what do you think those who sponsored the thugs will do during National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings?

“I have consistently stated that those with a belligerent attitude if they are not ready to repent, should be shown the way out. As the largest party in Africa, PDP should not be turned into an ‘Agbero’ party by any member with an inordinate ambition. We have rules and regulations that govern our party.

“If we are indeed serious as a party, this is the time for the party leadership to bring the two opposing factions together for a peace meeting. If they are not ready to embrace peace, they should step aside and allow the party to move past the current turmoil.

“We found ourselves in our current situation due to a self-inflicted crisis. We should bury our individual ambitions now and not allow the PDP to crumble. Elders of the party should tell those funny characters to calm down.

“As leaders, we must not allow anybody to destroy our party because PDP is the only true national party. The APC is just a mere congregation of strange bedfellows.

This is the time to show members working against our party the way out. No sentiment at all.

“Anything else will be suicidal. Can you imagine a situation in which party officers were attacked and dragged out of the hall by thugs? What a desecration of our office.

“Nigerians watched as thugs, sponsored by some so-called leaders of the party, scaled the fence of our national secretariat. What a national shame,” he said.

