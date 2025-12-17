Tinubu’s Economic Policies Drive Port Boom As NPA Cargo Throughput Hits 33.5m Tonnes

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has posted one of its strongest quarterly performances in recent years, recording a dramatic 1,085 per cent surge in export-laden containers as total cargo throughput rose to 33.52 million metric tonnes in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

Operational data released by the Authority yesterday showed that cargo handled during the period increased by 16.2 per cent, up from 28.84 million metric tonnes recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, reflecting rising trade activity across Nigeria’s ports.

The impressive performance is largely attributed to the exportoriented economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, whose administration has prioritised trade facilitation, port efficiency, and non-oil export growth as critical pillars of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda. These policy reforms, analysts say, have significantly improved investor confidence and repositioned the maritime sector as a key driver of national economic growth.

Container operations were a significant contributor to the improved performance. Total container traffic climbed by 18.9 per cent to 546,931 TEUs (Twentyfoot Equivalent Units) in Q3 2025, compared with 460,038 TEUs in Q3 2024.

Within this, import-laden containers rose by 33.1 per cent to 268,713 TEUs, from 201,839 TEUs a year earlier, while export-laden containers surged to 69,039 TEUs, from just 5,812 TEUs in the same period of 2024.

The sharp rise in export containers also led to a 21.5 per cent reduction in empty container traffic, signalling improved balance between imports and exports and stronger non-oil export activity. Ship traffic equally recorded notable growth during the quarter. The number of vessel calls increased by 8.4 per cent to 1,074 ships, from 991 vessels in Q3 2024.

At the same time, the total Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) jumped by 18 per cent to 42.64 million, compared with 36.13 million recorded a year earlier, indicating that Nigerian ports are increasingly handling larger vessels. A breakdown of the number of ship calls along the port locations revealed that Tin Can Port topped the chart at 22.7 per cent, followed by Apapa Port at 22.2 per cent.

Onne and Lekki Ports followed with 18.9 per cent and 18.4 per cent respectively, while Calabar Port contributed the least at 2.1 per cent. However, analysis of ship calls by size showed that Lekki Port received the largest vessels, with an average Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 57,244, followed by Onne Port at 51,276 GRT.

Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports recorded average GRTs of 35,556 and 34,400 respectively, while Delta Ports averaged 18,677 tonnes. Similarly, a breakdown of cargo throughput by port showed that Lekki Port emerged as the dominant growth driver, accounting for 46.8 per cent of total cargo handled in Q3 2025.

Onne Port contributed 17 per cent, followed by Apapa Port with 15.1 per cent and Tin Can Island Port with 10 per cent, while Calabar Port recorded the lowest share.

Further analysis by cargo type revealed that Liquid Bulk accounted for the highest share at 53.8 per cent, followed by Containerised Cargo at 26.6 per cent, while Dry Bulk and Other General Cargo contributed 11.3 per cent and 8.2 per cent respectively.

Commenting on the figures, NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, attributed the strong performance to the Federal Government’s export-focused economic reforms, the policy direction of President Tinubu, and the strategic leadership of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, noting that their combined interventions have strengthened efficiency and confidence across the maritime sector.

Industry analysts say the Q3 performance underscores the growing contribution of the maritime sector to Nigeria’s non-oil export drive, as ports align more closely with the administration’s broader economic diversification and blue economy development agenda.