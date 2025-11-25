Tinubu’s Directives On Police Withdrawal Shouldn’t Be Selective – Rafsanjani

Following the recent order by President Tinubu to withdraw police protection for VIPs, the Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, has said the President’s directive should be implemented across board, and not selectively.

Speaking on Monday on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme, Rafsanjani commended President Tinubu for the move, noting that withdrawing police personnel from guarding non-governmental VIPs would free up security forces to better protect communities.

Rafsanjani, however, lamented the misplaced priorities that see police personnel assigned to VIP protection while many areas remain vulnerable to attacks.

“I hope that Mr President’s directives will be fully implemented and not applied selectively. It is concerning when some individuals continue to have police escorts even to clubs and lounges, while many communities lack basic police presence. We need to address this imbalance.

“Even individuals who are not government officials receive police protection, yet ungoverned spaces remain without law enforcement. This absence of security where it is most needed puts Nigerians at risk.

“When you commercialise and privatize the security sector for public safety, it becomes a problem,” Rafsanjani said.

He further highlighted the inefficiency of checkpoints, noting that despite heavy police presence on the roads, criminal activities persist as soon as vehicles move past each checkpoint.

“For me, there is an urgent need for comprehensive security sector reforms to address the challenges we are facing,” he concluded.

On Sunday, President Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties.

The President gave the order during a security meeting with service chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

This was announced in a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, saying the directive emphasises refocusing police manpower on essential law enforcement responsibilities.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons in the country.

“Henceforth, police authorities will deploy them to concentrate on their core police duties,” Onanuga stated.