Tinubu’s Determined To Transform Economy, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is determined to transform the nation’s economy for the better insisting that the nation’s doors were opened to investments and collaboration across diverse sectors.

He maintained that the results of the bold reforms undertaken by the Tinubu’s administration since assumption in 2023 were testaments to the renewed determination of Nigeria’s leadership.

He stated this yesterday when he received a delegation from VISA led by the Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), Mr Tareq Muhmood, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President said though painful, the ongoing reforms by the Tinubu administration were necessary and have begun to yield positive results in the economy. “President Bola Tinubu is determined to change the face of our nation.

Today, there is a great room for expansion in the Nigerian economy. 8 out of the 10 unicorns in Africa are from Nigeria. “The economy has picked pace, we have crossed the rubicon and we are on a path of sustainable growth.

The tax reforms are gaining traction, we are restoring discipline to the system and our foreign reserve is growing steadily,” he noted.

Shettima commended VISA’s growing interest in the Nigerian economy, particularly its partnership with indigenous Fintech companies and urged the company to leverage Nigeria’s huge unbanked population in its expansion drive across Africa.