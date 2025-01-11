Tinubu’s Decentralisation Of College Of Aviation Makes Training More Accessible – Gbeleyi

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of AGIL Travels & Tourism, Mr Ayo Gbeleyi has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent decision to decentralise the Nigerian College of Aviation.

The move aimed to establish six campuses across Nigeria’s geo-political zones. These are highlights of an interview the ‘Nijatravels News’ conducted with Mr. Gbeleyi recently.

According to the report, Mr Gbeleyi commended President Tinubu’s decision, saying it will enhance aviation training and accessibility for Nigerians.

Furthermore, President Tinubu’s decentralisation of the Nigerian College of Aviation has been met with optimism by industry stakeholders including Gbeleyi.

While challenges remain, the move is seen as a positive step towards enhancing aviation training and accessibility in Nigeria.

In addition, he emphasised the importance of appointing individuals with relevant sector experience to leadership positions, rather than based on appointments.

Similarly, Gbeleyi praised the establishment of a campus in Akure, Ondo State, as a brilliant move to spread development to other parts of the country.

Furthermore, Gbeleyi expressed optimism about the decentralisation, stating it will equip Nigerians with aviation training and enhance the country’s development in the sector.

When asked about the effectiveness of the move, he stressed the need for experienced leaders in key positions.

Mr. Gbeleyi also expressed his satisfaction with the choice of Akure, Ondo State, as one of the campuses. While acknowledging that Lagos remains the country’s aviation hub. He commended the government for taking development to other regions.

Similarly, Gbeleyi stressed that spreading aviation infrastructure to areas outside of Lagos would help promote regional growth and reduce the concentration of opportunities in one city.

Furthermore, while highlighting the long-term benefits of this policy. the CEO of AGIL Travels & Tourism said he believes that the decentralisation of aviation training will strengthen Nigeria’s aviation sector and prepare the country to compete on a global scale.

However, he reiterated that the government must ensure that the right people are placed in leadership roles to achieve these goals. Overall, President Tinubu’s policy has been welcomed by industry leaders as a step in the right direction for Nigeria’s aviation development.

