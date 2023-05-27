New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
Tinubu’s Daughter Reveals Her Father Most Reliable Ally Ahead Of May 29

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described President Muhammadu Buhari as her father’s “reliable ally”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that following the observance of the Jummah Prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque, Buhari led the incoming president on a tour around the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

As they exited the Aso Chambers’ waiting room, President Buhari introduced the area to Tinubu, noting, This is the Gallery where you will be meeting members of the press.”

In reaction to the development, Tinubu-Ojo tweeted: “A very reliable ally, President @MBuhari took my Dad @officialABAT round the villa, as part of the handing over essentials that should be observed before He officially takes over. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Tinubu-Ojo was also present at the conferment of the honur of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on her father on Thursday in Abuja.

