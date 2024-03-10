Tinubu’s Daughter Inaugurates Vocational Centres In C’River

President Bola Tinubu’s daughter, Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has inaugurated an international Centre for Vocational and entrepreneurial skills and research at Havilla University, Nde community, Ikom Local Government Area in Cross River State.

Addressing Governing Council members shortly after she was inaugurated as Pro-chancellor by the Chancellor/founder of the university, Hon. Jones Tangban, at the instance of Vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustee, Mujidat assured that the institution’s Governing council will work hard towards quality education for the student.

Mujidat said the initiative is in line with the renewed hope and agenda of her father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is desirous to make young graduates become self-reliant and not depend on white-collar jobs.

After unveiling the academic complex named after her by the management of the institution, she said: “I wish to recommend that for posterity purpose that the inauguration of Chief Dr Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo International Centre for Vocational, entrepreneurial, Skill Studies and Research today will help to churn out quality graduates.

She added: “This centre shall be a processing ground for the production of self-employable young graduates and wealth creation in line with the renewed hope and agenda of Mr. President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The centre which will be technologically driven shall work with local and international organizations to provide first-class training in skills and technical labour to champion the new industrial revolution in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”. She maintained.

The pro-chancellor further stressed that the Governing council under her watch will work hard to attract capital projects to the university through collaborative effort and partnership to build a glorious ivory tower that will be seen competing with the global world.

“Governing Council will work hard, and collaborate with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFUND and Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, to assist the university with special intervention fund.

“We will by the Grace of God, work hard to provide for students a high-quality education that will bear the trademark of sustaining the course of development in Havilla University in the years ahead”. She maintained.

She stated that funds secured will be used to equip the institution’s laboratory and for the provision of other basic infrastructures among others adding that whatever education the university inculcates in the lives of students will reflect in them upon graduation.